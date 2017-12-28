The Bullseye – Nellis


December 28, 2017
 

Nevada man sentenced in sale of stolen Air Force ammunition

AP

A Nevada man who sold smoke grenades and military-issued ammunition stolen from the U.S. Air Force has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years’ probation.

U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre says 38-year-old Temogen Tran Noguni of Henderson was sentenced Dec. 22 in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in August to one count of unauthorized sale of U.S. property.

Two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case, including Jonathan Owens, a 27-year-old staff sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base.

Federal prosecutors say Noguni acknowledged he bought the items from Owens in 2015.

In addition to smoke grenades, the items included body armor vests, rifle scope, night vision binoculars and goggles. The ammunition included armor-piercing .50 caliber cartridges not available for public sale.

Myhre says Noguni was arrested after he listed the items for sale on the internet.



 

