The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

January 5, 2018
 

Air Force saves Airmen time, no longer requires first year evaluations

Air Force officials announced Jan. 4, 2018, that Enlisted Performance Reports are no longer required for regular Air Force Airmen in the grade of airman first class and below with less than 36 months’ Time-In-Service or Air Reserve Component Airmen below the grade of senior airman. 

This policy change supports Air Force senior leaders’ focus on revitalizing the squadron and saving Airmen time. It is intended to eliminate an unnecessary administrative requirement and empower frontline supervisors, raters and commanders to frequently engage with their Airmen face-to-face, said Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services. 

“While the Air Force values the contributions of all enlisted personnel, the requirement to document performance in a formal evaluation prior to the grade of senior airman is not necessary,” said Grosso. 

Instead, the Air Force has additional means available to document an Airman’s performance and to ensure he or she is meeting the training, developmental and experiential skills required to perform as professional Airmen.” 

Performance feedback and Airmen Comprehensive Assessments will still be required. Initial feedback sessions will occur within 60 days of raters taking over as supervisors and then every 180 days until an EPR occurs. 

The removal of EPRs prior to promotion to senior airman will allow Airmen more time to learn their primary skills and missions before their performance is documented on an EPR, Grosso said. 

All active-duty enlisted Airmen will receive their initial evaluation upon reaching their first March 31 Static Close-out Date after either promotion to senior airman, or after completion of a minimum of 36 months’ time-in-service, regardless of grade, whichever occurs first. All Air Force Reserve Component enlisted Airmen will receive initial evaluations upon the first March 31 SCOD as a senior airman. 

Commanders still retain the option to complete a Directed By Commander evaluation to document substandard performance for those airmen first class and below any time after an Airman reaches 20 months’ Time-In-Service. If a Directed By Commander evaluation is written, the Airman will receive a subsequent evaluation the following March 31 SCOD.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Holmes

First female F-16 pilot graduates from USAF Weapons School

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Holmes Col. Steven Behmer, U.S. Air Force Weapons School commandant, presents Capt. Clancy Morrical, 480th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, with her diploma at the Class 17B grad...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Veterans Resource Fair, Town Hall slated for Jan. 13

The Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, and VA Reno Regional Benefits Office will co-host a Veterans Resource Fair and quarterly Veterans town hall meeting 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 13. The Town Hall segment will run 11 a.m.-noon. The fair and town hall will be at the VA Southern Nevada...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Jan. 4

On this look around the Air Force the 418th Flight Test Squadron assists NASA and Airmen can now enroll in the new Blended Retirement System.
 
Full Story »

 