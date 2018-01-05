The Bullseye – Nellis


January 5, 2018
 

Veterans Resource Fair, Town Hall slated for Jan. 13

The Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, and VA Reno Regional Benefits Office will co-host a Veterans Resource Fair and quarterly Veterans town hall meeting 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 13.

The Town Hall segment will run 11 a.m.-noon.

The fair and town hall will be at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The Veterans Resource Fair will include approximately 50 community and VA organizations providing veterans, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of veterans-related topics and resources. Interactive workshops on Caregiver Support, Financial Management, Veterans Benefits, and Transition Planning and Management for Post 9/11 veterans will also be part of the event.

Special accommodations are being made to have representatives from benefits, billing, enrollment and eligibility, non-VA care, and patient advocacy on hand the entire day to assist veterans’ with their individual concerns and needs. Representatives from numerous other VA services will also be present during this time.

The quarterly town hall will include updates from local VA veterans health care and benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card prior to or during the town hall.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov. Questions of a personal nature or those unable to be addressed during the town hall will be sent to the appropriate representative for a direct response back to the submitter.

The meeting is open to the public. As a courtesy to those veterans that do not want to be photographed, a section has been set aside in the back of the auditorium.
 
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Holmes

First female F-16 pilot graduates from USAF Weapons School

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Holmes Col. Steven Behmer, U.S. Air Force Weapons School commandant, presents Capt. Clancy Morrical, 480th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, with her diploma at the Class 17B grad...
 
Air Force saves Airmen time, no longer requires first year evaluations

Air Force officials announced Jan. 4, 2018, that Enlisted Performance Reports are no longer required for regular Air Force Airmen in the grade of airman first class and below with less than 36 months’ Time-In-Service or Air Reserve Component Airmen below the grade of senior airman.  This policy change supports Air Force senior leaders’ focus...
 
Around the Air Force: Jan. 4

On this look around the Air Force the 418th Flight Test Squadron assists NASA and Airmen can now enroll in the new Blended Retirement System.
 
