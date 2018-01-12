57th MXG hosts 4th quarter load crew competition

Multiple squadrons from the 57th Maintenance Group participated in the quarterly load crew competition Jan. 5, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The competitions challenge the teams’ capabilities to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner. The teams inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.

Each team member played a specific role in the competition to increase their team’s success by working as one cohesive unit.

The competition provides weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.

