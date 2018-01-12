57th MXG hosts 4th quarter load crew competition

Air Force photograph by Airman1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
An F-22 Raptor fighter jet passes over the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. Load crew competitions challenge the teams’ capabilities to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner.
Multiple squadrons from the 57th Maintenance Group participated in the quarterly load crew competition Jan. 5, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
The competitions challenge the teams’ capabilities to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner. The teams inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.
Each team member played a specific role in the competition to increase their team’s success by working as one cohesive unit.
The competition provides weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.
An Airman from the 57th Maintenance Group performs a final inspection on a Mark 84 bomb assembly during the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. A team’s accuracy, speed and focus on safety determined whether it would finish first or last in the competition.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group load an AIM-120 AMRAAM onto an F-15C Eagle fighter jet during the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. Each missile weighs more than 300 pounds and requires at least three Airmen to lift, load, and secure it to the aircraft.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group prepare to load a Mark 84 bomb onto an F-15 Eagle fighter jet for the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. The Mark 84 bomb weighs more than one ton and requires heavy machinery to lift, load, and secure it to the aircraft.
An Airman from the 57th Maintenance Group prepares a Mark 84 bomb to be loaded onto an aircraft during the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. Each bomb must be inspected, loaded and secured to a wing of the aircraft.
Airmen gather around an F-15C Eagle and an F-16 Fighting Falcon after the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. All teams inspected, loaded and secured two bombs and one missile to their aircraft within an hour.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group discuss their performance during the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. The competition provides weapon loaders readiness opportunities to prepare for tomorrow’s fight, while encouraging friendly competition.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group prepare to load a Mark 84 bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet for the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. Each Airman played a role to increase their team’s success by working as one cohesive unit.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group congratulate each other after finishing the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. The competition measures each weapon loader’s ability to inspect, load and secure bombs and missiles to an aircraft in a safe and timely manner.
Airmen from the 57th Maintenance Group stand at attention for the opening ceremony of the quarterly load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 5, 2018. Load crew competitions challenge the teams’ capabilities to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner.