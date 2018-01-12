Colonels offered chance to voluntarily serve past 30 years

The Line of the Air Force Colonel Continuation Board will begin in January, allowing eligible members to voluntarily serve an additional three years past the active-duty retirement time of 30 years.

The continuation board will assess the records of the 50 Line of the Air Force colonels who meet the mandatory retirement dates between Feb. 1, 2018 and Feb. 1, 2019. All eligible officers will be offered the opportunity to remain on active duty for an additional three years.

If the board selects an officer for continuation, the officer’s chain of command will receive the notification for consideration and present to the eligible colonel for acceptance.

All LAF Air Force specialty codes are eligible, and all continuation is voluntary. Eligible officers will be notified by Dec. 31, 2017.

“It can take 21 years to develop a line officer to become a colonel who may then serve up to 30 years,” explained Col. Jeff O’Donnell, Air Force Colonels Group director. “And as the Air Force is growing end strength, we need experienced leaders to serve and lead across the Department of Defense.”