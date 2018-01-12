Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

The Bullseye – Nellis


Settlement of estate

Any persons having claims for or against the estate of Senior Airman Zachariah Miller of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., should contact Capt. Wilbert A Washington at wilbert.washington.2@us.af.mil or 702-652-0508.

NELLIS Happenings

Youth Basketball: Nellis Youth Basketball registration (for youth and coaches) runs through Jan. 18. Register at the Youth Center (110 Stafford Drive), 6 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Cost is $40 for members, and $50 for non-members. Age groups are: Rookie, 5-6; Pro, 7-8; Junior, 9-10; and Senior, 11-13. Youth basketball is open to dependents of active duty and retired military, and DOD civilians. Military ID, birth certificate and proof of immunization/sports physical must be presented when registering. Players must have a current (within one year) sports physical and immunization record. The season runs February-March. For more information, call 702-652-6019.

Ski and Snowboard: Join Outdoor Recreation for skiing and/or snowboarding at Brian Head, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, March 3, March 24 or April 7.
Ride with Outdoor Rec: $30
Lift ticket and transportation: $70
Nellis ODR rental, lift ticket and transportation: $80
Brian Head lesson, rental, lift ticket and transportation: $85
For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Paint Party: The Nellis Arts and Crafts Shop is hosting a Paint Party, 4:45-6:45 p.m., Jan. 26. The cost is $25 and includes all paint and supplies. No artistic experience is required, and participants will be given step-by-step instructions to create their own masterpiece.

Seafood Road Show: The Nellis Commissary will host a Seafood Road Show Jan. 31-Feb. 3. For more information, contact the Commissary at 702-632-5500.

Scholarships for Military Children: The Commissary is taking applications for the 2018 Scholarships for Military Children Program. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 16, 2018. Scholarship grants, each for $2,000, will be awarded for the 2017-2018 school year. There will be at least one recipient selected at every commissary location where qualified applications are received.
For more information and to get an application, visit the www.militaryscholar.org website or stop by Nellis Commissary.

Spouses’ Club: Have you been thinking about joining Nellis Area Spouses’ Club? Now is the perfect time, as membership dues are half off through May. Dues are paid annually, and are now at a reduced rate for the remainder of the year. Our NASC year runs from June 1- May 31. Paying dues for the 2017-2018 year allows you to attend our upcoming Socials and Special Activities.
Cost of membership is:
E1-E3 — Free
E4-E6 — $15
E7+ and O1-O3 — $20
O4+ — $25
Spouses of civilian employees — $20
Spouses of retired service members pay per rank at retirement.
Visit http://www.nellisasc.com/jointhenasc.htm for more information.

Spouses Social: The Nellis Area Spouses Club is hosting a January Social the evening of Jan. 18. For more information, email nellisasc@hotmail.com. R.S.V.P. by Jan. 15.

Quilters Class: Nellis Arts and Crafts is hosting a free quilting class 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 18, 2018, at Arts and Crafts (5850 Devlin Drive, Bldg. 610, at Nellis. For more information, call 702-652-2849.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing resume writing.



 

