The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

January 12, 2018
 

Nellis AFB Exchange Hours of Operation – Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 15

Retail

Main Store
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
MCS
Closed
Express\Class Six
7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Creech Express\Subway
Closed
Unattended Fueling 24/7
Hospital Express
Closed
Landings Express
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Service Station
Closed
Unattended Fueling 24/7

Food

Papa Johns
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Burger King\Popeye’s
DT 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dining Room 10:30 a.m.- 4p.m.
Anthony’s Pizza
Closed
Taco Bell
10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Charley’s
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Boston Market
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Starbucks
9 a.m. -5 p.m.
Arby’s
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cool Beans Coffee (Creech)
Closed
Kohou (Creech)
Closed

Services

Barber Shop (Creech)
Closed
Barber Shop
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Beauty Shop
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Enterprise Car Rental
Closed
Optical Shop
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Optician Office
Closed
Aveda
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
GNC
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Alterations\Dry Cleaning
Closed
Game Stop
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
DME
Closed
Mobile Phone Center
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Firestone
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hospital Barber Shop
Closed



 

