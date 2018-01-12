The Bullseye – Nellis


Nellis hosts Red Flag Jan. 26-Feb. 16

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will host Red Flag 18-1 Jan. 26–Feb. 16, 2018.

Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air, space and cyber forces of the United States and its allies. The exercise is hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 15,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

The 414th Combat Training Squadron is responsible for executing Red Flag. The exercise is one of a series of advanced training programs administered at Nellis AFB and on the NTTR by organizations assigned to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

Red Flag 18-1 participants include the United States Air Force, United States Navy, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force.



 

