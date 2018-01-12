New Year’s Eve, 2018

Soldiers assigned to the 1-221 Cavalry, Nevada Army National Guard keep watch as fireworks go off in the background during the 2018 New Year’s celebration on the Las Vegas Strip. The Soldiers were working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in an exercise to defend a possible attack aimed towards the Las Vegas Strip and innocent civilians ringing in the New Year.



Soldiers assigned to the 1-221 Cavalry, Nevada Army National Guard converse with party-goers during the 2018 New Year’s celebration on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada Guardsmen were assigned to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers during this exercise to keep over a quarter of a million attendees safe had some type of disaster or attack occurred.



Second Lt. Drake Pfeifer, left, a platoon leader, and Pvt. Kimberly Hernandez, right, a medic, both assigned to the 72nd Military Police Company, Nevada Army National Guard, conduct a foot patrol of the McCarran International Airport baggage claim in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec 29, 2017. They were both assigned to Operation Silver Phalanx, a security action that involved about 350 Nevada National Guardsmen in a joint agency effort to elevate the security of Las Vegas during the 2018 New Year celebration.