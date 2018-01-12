The Bullseye – Nellis


New Year’s Eve, 2018

Army National Guard photograph by Sgt. Walter Lowell

Soldiers assigned to the 1-221 Cavalry, Nevada Army National Guard keep watch as fireworks go off in the background during the 2018 New Year’s celebration on the Las Vegas Strip. The Soldiers were working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in an exercise to defend a possible attack aimed towards the Las Vegas Strip and innocent civilians ringing in the New Year.
 

Army National Guard photograph by Sgt. Walter Lowell

Soldiers assigned to the 1-221 Cavalry, Nevada Army National Guard converse with party-goers during the 2018 New Year’s celebration on the Las Vegas Strip. Nevada Guardsmen were assigned to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers during this exercise to keep over a quarter of a million attendees safe had some type of disaster or attack occurred.
 

Army National Guard photograph by Sgt. Walter Lowell

Second Lt. Drake Pfeifer, left, a platoon leader, and Pvt. Kimberly Hernandez, right, a medic, both assigned to the 72nd Military Police Company, Nevada Army National Guard, conduct a foot patrol of the McCarran International Airport baggage claim in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec 29, 2017. They were both assigned to Operation Silver Phalanx, a security action that involved about 350 Nevada National Guardsmen in a joint agency effort to elevate the security of Las Vegas during the 2018 New Year celebration.



 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

COMACC visits Creech to discuss RPA enterprise future

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to Airmen selected as superior performers during his visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 6, 2018. Holmes v...
 
Courtesy photograph

AFWERX is smart risk for innovative solutions

Courtesy photograph The first AFWERX location will be near the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, the Las Vegas storefront is scheduled to open in early 2018. AFWERX will serve as a collaborative, creative concept exchange hub exi...
 
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Next level of RPA operations, USAFCENT commander recognizes Airmen

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Air Forces Central Command commander, visited the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, which played a key role in the liberation of more than 99 percent of ISIS-held territory in in 2017, Jan....
 
