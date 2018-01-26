Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

Settlement of estate

Any persons having claims for or against the estate of Senior Airman Zachariah Miller of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., should contact Capt. Wilbert A Washington @ wilbert.washington.2@us.af.mil or 702-652-0508.



Thrift store closed: The Nellis Thrift store operated by the Nellis Area Spouses Club is closed until the recent rain damage is repaired.

Rickenbacker’s II: The grand opening of Rickenbacker’s II, located in the pharmacy and lab waiting room at the Medical Group, is set for Jan. 24. Rickenbacker’s II will serve Starbucks coffee drinks, made-to-order sandwiches (10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) grab and go options, hot soup, and a selection of German pastries.

Snowshoe: Outdoor Recreation has several trips to Mount Charleston. The $30 trip includes equipment, transportation, guided trail hike and snacks. This trip is open to people 12 years and older. Upcoming trips are scheduled for Feb. 3, Feb. 24 and March 17. For more information, call Outdoor Recreation at 702-652-2514.

Golf meeting: There will be an intramural golf meeting noon-1 p.m., Feb. 14 at the Warrior Fitness Center. For more information, call 702-652-4891.

St. Patrick’s Day 5k run: The Warrior Fitness Center is hosting a St Patrick’s Day 5K Run 7-8 .m., Feb. 16 starting at the Fitness Center. Come dressed in your favorite St. Patrick’s Day costumes to compete for prizes.

Ski and Snowboard: Join Outdoor Recreation for skiing and/or snowboarding at Brian Head, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, March 3, March 24 or April 7.

Ride with Outdoor Rec: $30

Lift ticket and transportation: $70

Nellis ODR rental, lift ticket and transportation: $80

Brian Head lesson, rental, lift ticket and transportation: $85

For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Paint Party: The Nellis Arts and Crafts Shop is hosting a Paint Party, 4:45-6:45 p.m., Jan. 26. The cost is $25 and includes all paint and supplies. No artistic experience is required, and participants will be given step-by-step instructions to create their own masterpiece.

Seafood Road Show: The Nellis Commissary will host a Seafood Road Show Jan. 31-Feb. 3. For more information, contact the Commissary at 702-632-5500.

Armed Forces bowling: Applications are now being accepted for the Armed Forces Bowling Championship. Applications are due by Feb. 22, and you can apply at https://cloud.mwr.army.mil/apptrac/atwsc/apptrac.wsc/wb1000.html?wbp=5. The Air Force Trial Camp is April 10-13 at Fort Lee, Va., and the Armed Forces Championship is April 14-17, also at Fort Lee. For more information, email AFSVA.FitnessSports@us.af.mil.

Scholarships for military children: The Commissary is taking applications for the 2018 Scholarships for Military Children Program, and the deadline for submissions is Feb. 16, 2018. Scholarship grants, each for $2,000, will be awarded for the 2017-2018 school year. There will be at least one recipient selected at every commissary location where qualified applications are received. For more information and to get an application, visit the www.militaryscholar.org website or stop by Nellis Commissary.

Spouses’ Club: Have you been thinking about joining Nellis Area Spouses’ Club? Now is the perfect time as membership dues are half off through May. Dues are paid annually, and are now at a reduced rate for the remainder of the year. Our NASC year runs from June 1- May 31. Paying dues for the 2017-2018 year allows you to attend our upcoming Socials and Special Activities.

Cost of membership is:

E1-E3 — Free

E4-E6 — $15

E7+ and O1-O3 — $20

O4+ — $25

Spouses of civilian employees — $20

Spouses of retired service members pay per rank at retirement

Visit www.nellisasc.com/jointthenasc.htm for more information.

GI Bill Briefings are held on a walk-in, one-on-one basis at the Education Center, Bldg. 20, Room 330.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Veterinary clinic: Are you PCSing overseas? Do you have a pet? If the answer to both questions is yes, then contact the Nellis AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility. The Nellis VTF is the only vet clinic here in the greater Las Vegas area that can fully complete your pets International Travel Documents. The VTF is located at 4146 Mountain Home Street, Nellis Air Force Base. For more information or an appointment, call 702-652-8836.

Workout Group: Workout with the AMExtreme Group at the Warrior Fitness Center. Classes include: Insanity and Ab Ripper — Mondays and Fridays in the Cardio Room from 5:15 to 6:20 a.m. P90X — Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Cardio Room from 5:15 to 6:20 a.m. YogaX — Wednesdays at Racquetball Court three from 4:40 to 6:20 a.m. For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Armelyn Braceros at armelyn.braceros.2@us.af.mil.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing resume writing.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy is hosting the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in The Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center 11 a.m. to noon, the first and third Monday of each month. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Shuttle bus: Nellis dorm and Base Housing residents who work at Creech now have another option for transportation to and from work — a new FEDVAN Shuttle option to/from Creech. All costs are covered under the Mass Benefits Transportation Program. For more information, contact Sommer Loftin, 79th Air Base Group, at 702-404-1731 to sign up.

Need uniform items but don’t have time to go to Nellis? Creech is slated to have the ability to order uniform items and have them delivered next day. Talk to your squadron leadership for more information.

Reporting Suspicious Activities on or near Creech Air Force Base: Please report any suspicious behavior/activities observed on or near Creech AFB to law enforcement ASAP. AFOSI can be contacted at 702-404-1613 and Security Forces at 702-404-3333. Members are also asked to add these telephone numbers to cell phones so they are available to contact either agency quickly when needed. Additionally, if you are in a group and the entire group observes the activity in question please only have one individual from the group contact law enforcement. If anyone has observed any suspicious behaviors/activities not previously reported, contact AFOSI or Security Forces. Please visit http://www.nellisasc.com/jointhenasc.htm for more information.