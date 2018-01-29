The Bullseye – Nellis


USAFWS pilot marks 3,000 flight hours

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Lt. Col. Ben Rudolphi, U.S. Air Force Weapons School deputy commandant, taxis an A-10 Thunderbolt II straight wing jet aircraft onto the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 19, 2018. The flight marked Rudolphi’s 3,000th flying hour in which he accomplished nearly 1,000 sorties.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Lt. Col. Ben Rudolphi, U.S. Air Force Weapons School deputy commandant, stands in an A-10 Thunderbolt II straight wing jet aircraft on the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 19, 2018. The flight marked Rudolphi’s 3,000th flying hour in which he accomplished nearly 1,000 sorties.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Lt. Col. Ben Rudolphi, U.S. Air Force Weapons School deputy commandant, exits an A-10 Thunderbolt II straight wing jet aircraft on the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 19, 2018. The flight marked Rudolphi’s 3,000th flying hour in which he accomplished nearly 1,000 sorties.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Lt. Col. Ben Rudolphi, U.S. Air Force Weapons School deputy commandant, smiles after landing an A-10 Thunderbolt II straight wing jet aircraft onto the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 19, 2018. The flight marked Rudolphi’s 3,000th flying hour in which he accomplished nearly 1,000 sorties.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tannenbaum

Lt. Col. Ben Rudolphi, U.S. Air Force Weapons School deputy commandant, prepares to exit an A-10 Thunderbolt II straight wing jet aircraft after landing on the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 19, 2018. The flight marked Rudolphi’s 3,000th flying hour in which he accomplished nearly 1,000 sorties.



 

