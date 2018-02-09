The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 9, 2018
 

Fairchild Refuels Red Flag 18-1

Tags:
Senior Airman Nicolo Daniello
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Sean Campbell Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Sean Campbell

A Fairchild KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an F-35A Lighting II.

Red Flag 18-1 is built around a realistic combat training exercise involving air, space and cyber forces of the United States and its allies.

The exercise is hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range and is aimed to increase the combat capability of the U.S. armed forces for nearly any future combat situation. Participants include; the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army and the Marine Corps.

“An exercise of this scale and magnitude allows our Airmen the opportunity to practice the skills they need before we have to execute real world operations or contingencies,” said Maj. Stephen Massey, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron assistant director of operations from Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. “The strategic value tankers provide is invaluable. Tankers can effectively increase the range of bombers and fighters and there is no limit to the range of our force because of our tanker fleet.”

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. J.G. Buzanowski Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. J.G. Buzanowski

Staff Sgt. Travis Peirce refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon.

During Red Flag 18-1, aircraft and personnel make up two forces, the allies or ‘Blue,’ and the opposing force or ‘Red.’ The ‘Blue’ forces work together to utilize capabilities of aircraft and personnel to execute missions, such as air interdiction, combat search and rescue, close air support, dynamic targeting and defensive counter air operations to target mock airfields, vehicle convoys, tanks, parked aircraft and a variety of other simulated enemy assets, role-played by the ‘Red’ force.

KC-135s were once considered to be the Air Forces premier refueling force, enabling fighter jets, bombers and other aircraft the ability to stay airborne to accomplish long range mission sets, without the tankers, fighter jets may not be able to hit their long-range marks.

“It’s exciting to take part in a high-paced exercise,” said Capt. Joshua Newman, 93rd ARS pilot and past Red Flag participant. “It’s an opportunity to train through real-world scenarios, and to see the immediate results of how our air refueling impacts the battlespace and our mission partners’ capabilities.” 
 

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. J.G. Buzanowski Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. J.G. Buzanowski

A KC-135 Stratotanker flies by the tail of another KC-135 on the flight line of Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
DoD

DOD releases new for harassment prevention, response policy

On Feb. 8, the Department of Defense announced the release of DOD Instruction 1020.03, “Harassment Prevention and Response in the Armed Forces,” effective immediately.  The comprehensive policy for service members addresses harassment, including sexual harassment and harassment through social media. The policy strengthens and reaffirms the department’s position that it does not tolerate ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-email

Air Force to institute new method to protect PII

Air Force officials announced Feb. 6, 2018, emails containing personally identifiable information, and similar numeric constructs, will be blocked from transmission unless the email is encrypted. For members unable to send or r...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

An Overlooked Aspect of Leadership

One of the things I value from a leadership perspective is the ability of a leader to follow. Have you ever heard of the phrase, “too many Chiefs; not enough Indians?” This phrase refers to a group of people with a common goal who all appear to be leaders, yet progress is difficult to achieve....
 
Full Story »

 