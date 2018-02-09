

F-15Es from 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., on the Nellis flightline as part of Red Flag operations.



Aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29-Feb. 16. RAAF aircraft taking part include EA-18G Growlers, an AP-3C Orion and an E-7A Wedgetail. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Air Force.





Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from RAF Conningsby in England are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base Nev., Jan. 26-Feb. 16. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force.



