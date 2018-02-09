The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 9, 2018
 

Red Flag

red-flag2
F-15Es from 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., on the Nellis flightline as part of Red Flag operations.
 

aussie-red-flag1

Royal Australian Air Force photograph

Aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29-Feb. 16. RAAF aircraft taking part include EA-18G Growlers, an AP-3C Orion and an E-7A Wedgetail. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Air Force.
 
aussie-red-flag4
Aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29-Feb. 16. RAAF aircraft taking part include EA-18G Growlers, an AP-3C Orion and an E-7A Wedgetail. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Air Force.
 

aussie-red-flag3

Royal Australian Air Force photograph

Aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29-Feb. 16. RAAF aircraft taking part include EA-18G Growlers, an AP-3C Orion and an E-7A Wedgetail. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Air Force.
 

aussie-red-flag5

Royal Australian Air Force photograph

Aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29-Feb. 16. RAAF aircraft taking part include EA-18G Growlers, an AP-3C Orion and an E-7A Wedgetail. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Air Force.
 

UK-red-flag1

Royal Air Force photograph

Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from RAF Conningsby in England are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base Nev., Jan. 26-Feb. 16. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force.
 

UK-red-flag2

Royal Air Force photograph

Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from RAF Conningsby in England are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base Nev., Jan. 26-Feb. 16. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force.
 

UK-red-flag3

Royal Air Force photograph

Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from RAF Conningsby in England are taking part in Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base Nev., Jan. 26-Feb. 16. Other participants include the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Australian Air Force.



 

Local
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. J.G. Buzanowski

DoD

Air Force
af-email

