Nellis adjusts Air and Space Expo schedule

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, announced recently that Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will not host a 2018 Air and Space Expo but instead begin planning for the 2019 Air and Space Expo.

“We had an outstanding Air and Space Expo last year that many will not soon forget,” Gersten said. “This year will be an exceptionally busy year for the men and women of Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases as we take on new and more complex missions and systems while simultaneously increasing the Air Force’s lethality and leading our readiness recovery.”

Last year’s 2017 Air and Space Expo was off of the routine biennial schedule as a special event to celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday which drew a crowd of nearly 160,000 attendees over the three day open house. 

This schedule update also provides an opportunity to move the Air and Space Expo to the weekend after Veteran’s Day to de-conflict with other city events traditionally held on Nov. 11.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Southern Nevada community, and the 2019 Air and Space Expo is a way for us to show people who normally don’t have the opportunity to see what we do here at Nellis; we are where war fighters get their PhD in lethality, ” he added.



 

Air Force Trials for Wounded Warriors begin Feb. 23

Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete in the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Air Force Trials is an...
 
Sunsetting the MQ-1 Predator: A history of innovation

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen An MQ-1 Predator sits on the flight line Dec. 8, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The Predator started as an RQ-1 in the late 1990s, providing only reconnaissance capa...
 
Oh, the places you’ll go

Everyone knows Dr. Seuss’ famous phrase. It’s filled with hope and excitement, possibility and wonder. Now let’s apply it to everyday life and the Air Force. Yes, there are some amazing locations and opportunities, but there’s also deployments and temporary duty taskings, even some stateside assignments or training courses. Perhaps you’re currently in a career...
 
