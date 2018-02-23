Nellis adjusts Air and Space Expo schedule

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, announced recently that Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will not host a 2018 Air and Space Expo but instead begin planning for the 2019 Air and Space Expo.

“We had an outstanding Air and Space Expo last year that many will not soon forget,” Gersten said. “This year will be an exceptionally busy year for the men and women of Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases as we take on new and more complex missions and systems while simultaneously increasing the Air Force’s lethality and leading our readiness recovery.”

Last year’s 2017 Air and Space Expo was off of the routine biennial schedule as a special event to celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday which drew a crowd of nearly 160,000 attendees over the three day open house.

This schedule update also provides an opportunity to move the Air and Space Expo to the weekend after Veteran’s Day to de-conflict with other city events traditionally held on Nov. 11.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Southern Nevada community, and the 2019 Air and Space Expo is a way for us to show people who normally don’t have the opportunity to see what we do here at Nellis; we are where war fighters get their PhD in lethality, ” he added.