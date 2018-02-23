The Bullseye – Nellis


Red Flag 18-1 concludes

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

A Royal Air Force pilot prepares his gear before flying during Red Flag 18-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2018. Red Flag provides pilots with real-time war scenarios.

 



 

Air Force
Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan

Air Force Trials for Wounded Warriors begin Feb. 23

Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete in the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Air Force Trials is an...
 
Events

Nellis adjusts Air and Space Expo schedule

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, announced recently that Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will not host a 2018 Air and Space Expo but instead begin planning for the 2019 Air and Space Expo. “We had an outstanding Air and Space Expo last year that many will not soon forget,”...
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Sunsetting the MQ-1 Predator: A history of innovation

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen An MQ-1 Predator sits on the flight line Dec. 8, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The Predator started as an RQ-1 in the late 1990s, providing only reconnaissance capa...
 
