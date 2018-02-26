66th RQS, 823rd MXS return from deployment

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Friends and family stand by before deployed 66th Rescue Squadron and 823rd Maintenance Squadron members land Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The team returning home included HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter pilots, special missions aviators, maintainers, pararescuemen, combat rescue officers, and a small support team.
Members of the 66th Rescue Squadron and 823d Maintenance Squadron returned home to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., from a four-month deployment overseas Feb. 8.
The Airmen deployed with Guardian Angel teams from the 306th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve to conduct combat search and rescue missions.
“We were constantly on alert and ready 24/7 for any personnel recovery missions,” said Lt. Col. Scott Rein, deployed commander and home-station 66th RQS Director of Operations. “We provided assurance to our fellow aircrew in theater and the Combined Forces Air Component Commander that if anything were to happen, we would get our people to safety.”
The group included HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter pilots, special missions aviators, maintainers, pararescuemen, combat rescue officers, and a small support team.
Friends and family stand by before deployed 66th Rescue Squadron and 823rd Maintenance Squadron members land Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
“Each deployed member is a valuable asset. From the pilots and special missions aviators to the maintenance and support staff, each individual played a specific role enabling every member to come home safely,” said Tech. Sgt. Emmanuel Martinez, 66th RQS special missions aviator.
Prior to deploying, the group went through more than a month of pre-deployment training.
“We started working with our specific crew during our pre-deployment training,” said Capt. Rebecca Bodtke, 66th RQS pilot. “We flew consistently with the same people, so throughout the deployment, we were working as a more cohesive unit the longer we were out there.”
“We all had a different job to perform,” said Martinez. “It was amazing to see everyone come together and work as a well-oiled machine.”
Members of the 66th Rescue Squadron and 823rd Maintenance Squadrons greet their peers as they return from deployment Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
An 823rd Maintenance Squadron Airman is greeted by his peers after returning from a deployment Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
A member of the 66th Rescue Squadron is greeted by family after returning from deployment Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
A member of the 823rd Maintenance Squadron is greeted by his family after returning from a deployment Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
An HH-60G Pave Hawk Helicopter sits on the runway after being unloaded from a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Pave Hawk is a highly modified version of the Army Black Hawk helicopter and serves as the Air Force's premier combat search and rescue aircraft.
HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters sit on the runway after being unloaded from a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.