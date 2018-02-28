The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 28, 2018
 

HH-60s train over the NTTR

nellis-helo1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An Airman, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, looks out the side window of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 22, 2018. The HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter conducts day or night personnel recovery operations in hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war.
 

nellis-helo2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A pararescueman is hoisted into an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, during training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 22, 2018. The mission of the 66th Rescue Squadron is to provide rapidly deployable, expeditionary, and agile combat search and rescue.
 

nellis-helo3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A pararescueman repels out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, during training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 22, 2018. Pararescuemen are highly trained experts who perform rescues in every type of terrain and partake in every part of the mission. From search and rescue and combat support to providing emergency medical treatment, parerescuemen ensure every mission is a successful one.
 

nellis-helo5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A pararescueman rappels out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, during training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 22, 2018. The Pave Hawk is a twin-engine, medium-lift helicopter operated by Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Forces, Air Education and Training Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Command.
 

nellis-helo6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, flies during training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 22, 2018. The HH-60G is tasked to perform military operations, including civil search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster response and humanitarian assistance.
 

nellis-helo7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A pair of HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters receive fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II cargo aircraft during a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range Feb. 22, 2018. The HH-60 is the primary search-and-rescue helicopter for the Air Force, and can also be tasked with disaster and humanitarian relief missions.
 

nellis-helo8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen sit on the ramp of a HC-130J Combat King II cargo aircraft during in-air refueling over the Nevada Test and Training Range Feb. 22, 2018. The HC-130J can rapidly deploy to execute recovery operations to airfields and denied territory for expeditionary, airdrops and helicopter air-to-air refueling.
 

nellis-helo9

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Pararescuemen wait for an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, during training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 22, 2018. Pararescue specialists rescue and recover downed aircrews from hostile or otherwise unreachable areas.
 

nellis-helo10

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A pair of HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters receive fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II cargo aircraft during a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range Feb. 22, 2018. The primary mission of the HH-60G is to conduct day or night operations in hostile environments to recover isolated personnel during war.
 

nellis-helo11

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A pair of HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters receive fuel from a HC-130J Combat King II cargo aircraft during a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range Feb. 22, 2018. The HC-130J is designed to conduct personnel recovery missions, provide a command and control platform, in-flight refuel helicopters, and carry supplemental fuel for extending range or air refueling.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

66th RQS, 823rd MXS return from deployment

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Friends and family stand by before deployed 66th Rescue Squadron and 823rd Maintenance Squadron members land Feb. 8, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The team return...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Corey Parrish

2018 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials begin

Air Force photograph by Corey Parrish Athletes pose for a group photo during the 5th Annual Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials opening ceremony at the Warrior Fitness Center on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 23, 2018. Service ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan

Air Force Trials for Wounded Warriors begin Feb. 23

Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete in the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Air Force Trials is an...
 
Full Story »

 