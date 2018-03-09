The Bullseye – Nellis


March 9, 2018
 

Heavy Haulers assist Air Force

optMarines1

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

Airmen from the Joint Terminal Attack Controller training center board a CH-53 from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 simulating a stealth extract from a combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.
 

optMarines2

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 crew chiefs, Cpl. Connor Cerra and Lance Cpl. Russell Wong, prepare to land a CH-53E during a troop insert in a simulated combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.
 

optMarines3

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

Two CH-53’s from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 prepare to insert troops into a simulated combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.
 

optMarines4

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

Cpl. Connor Cera, a Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 crew chief, assists a Joint Terminal Attack Controller student establish communication with the pilots during an insert into a simulated combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.
 

optMarines5

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

optMarines6

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel

Capt. John Robertson, an air liaison officer for the Joint Terminal Attack Controller training center, prepares to insert into a simulated combat zone with two CH-53’s from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.



 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

VASHNHS photograph

nellis-reading1

