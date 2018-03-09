Heavy Haulers assist Air Force

Airmen from the Joint Terminal Attack Controller training center board a CH-53 from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 simulating a stealth extract from a combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.



Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 crew chiefs, Cpl. Connor Cerra and Lance Cpl. Russell Wong, prepare to land a CH-53E during a troop insert in a simulated combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.



Two CH-53’s from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 prepare to insert troops into a simulated combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.



Cpl. Connor Cera, a Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 crew chief, assists a Joint Terminal Attack Controller student establish communication with the pilots during an insert into a simulated combat zone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.



Capt. John Robertson, an air liaison officer for the Joint Terminal Attack Controller training center, prepares to insert into a simulated combat zone with two CH-53’s from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nev., Feb. 27. The Nellis Air Force Base training detachment allows Marines with HMH-462 to work directly with other branches of service, simulating real-life integration in a forward deployed environment.