USS Sterett prepares to fire

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Patrick Green, right, from Annapolis, Md., and Chief Gunner’s Mate Leo Torres, from Las Vegas, Nev., perform pre-firing checks on the Mark 45 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is on a scheduled deployment to conduct operations in the Indo-Pacific region. It will also support the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group in order to advance U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Up-Gunned ESG concept and will train with forward-deployed amphibious ships across all mission areas.