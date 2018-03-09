The Bullseye – Nellis


USS Sterett prepares to fire

vegas-sailor

Navy photograph by PO2 Richard L.J. Gourley

Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Patrick Green, right, from Annapolis, Md., and Chief Gunner’s Mate Leo Torres, from Las Vegas, Nev., perform pre-firing checks on the Mark 45 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is on a scheduled deployment to conduct operations in the Indo-Pacific region. It will also support the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group in order to advance U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Up-Gunned ESG concept and will train with forward-deployed amphibious ships across all mission areas.



 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

Sunsetting the MQ-1 Predator: MQ-9 Reaper meets demand

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson An Airman assigned to the 432nd Maintenance Squadron performs post-flight checks on an MQ-1 Predator Feb. 2, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-1 served as a premier...
 
VASHNHS photograph

VASNHS perioperative nurses earn TrueNorth Award

VASHNHS photograph VASNHS perioperative nurses were recognized for their commitment to excellence as they were selected from more than 11,300 facilities nationwide as the 2018 recipients of the Competency & Credentialing In...
 
optMarines1

Heavy Haulers assist Air Force

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. David Bickel Airmen from the Joint Terminal Attack Controller training center board a CH-53 from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462 simulating a stealth extract from a combat zone at Nell...
 
