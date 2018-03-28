This year’s Air Force Assistance Fund “Taking Care of Our Own” campaign will run from March 26 to May 4, 2018 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The Air Force Assistance Fund campaign is an annual, on-the-job fundraising appeal conducted by Air Force personnel for the benefit of Air Force personnel.

“This year, I want to ensure we are Airmen taking care Airmen,” said Col. Paul Murray, commander 99th Air Base Wing. “Instead of 100 percent contact, we are going to set an actual dollar amount goal within each organization on the base.”

AFAF campaign contributions provide financial support to four AFAF affiliates. They are the Air Force Village Charitable Foundation, the Air Force Aid Society, the Air Force Enlisted Village and the General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation.

The target audience is Air Force military personnel and retired military now working as Department of Air Force civilians, since they are easily contacted and may benefit from the services of the AFAF affiliate charities. However, keyworkers may accept unsolicited contributions from others including, civilian employees (non-military retirees), sister-service military personnel and veterans.

The Nellis AFB community can contribute to the following AFAF affiliated charities with cash, check, money order, or payroll deduction.



The Air Force Aid Society provides no-interest loans and/or grants to help meet immediate needs and make a positive step toward a lasting financial solution when unexpected emergencies arise, educational support and for local community programs.

It helps dependent children and spouses of active duty and retired Airmen work toward their dreams of a college degree with AFAS education grants, loans and scholarships. It also understands the challenges that come with active duty Air Force life, from deployments to permanent change station, and offers targeted community programs to help with such things as child care, car upkeep and spouse employment education.

The Nellis Airman, Family and Readiness Center in Bldg. 312, can provide details on programs and eligibility requirements.



The Air Force Enlisted Village is a nonprofit organization whose core mission is to provide a safe, secure home for surviving spouses of retired enlisted U.S. Air Force Airmen. It’s located along the beautiful Emerald Coast of northwest Florida in Shalimar near Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field, apartments are available at Bob Hope Village, their independent living community, and at Hawthorn House, their assisted living and memory care residence located on the Bob Hope Village campus.



The Air Force Village opened to provide excellent retirement living with access to continuing health care for retired Air Force officers and their spouses. Central to their mission was to give priority to retired Air Force officer widows and widowers in need of financial assistance. Since then the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation was established as a 501(c) (3) organization to offer donors funding choices to support their charitable mission and new programs that enhance quality of life for all residents.



The LeMay Foundation helps widows and widowers of all Air Force Retirees, both officers and enlisted, through financial grants of assistance. These spouses spend much of their lives coping with the difficulties of military life, and supporting their spouses through years of active duty. It provides assistance for as long as it is required. They have several spouses who have been receiving monthly checks for over fifteen years. It also helps them with a specific need they may be facing, in a single disbursement. It does not offer loans. All funds given are considered grants.



For more information, visit www.afassistancefund.org or contact the installation project officer, 2nd Lt. Francoise Douala, at 702-652-5321 on local procedures and goals.