6th WPS, 24th TASS fly over Nellis

Three F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from the 6th Weapons Squadron land at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. The 6th WPS is projected to be the USAF Weapons School’s largest squadron by 2023, with 30 instructors and 24 assigned F-35As.



An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet from the 6th Weapons Squadron lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. Nellis is located 15 miles north of the Las Vegas strip and home to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet from the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. The 24th TASS is the newest fighter squadron at Nellis.





Aircraft fly over the Las Vegas strip and Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. Nellis is located 15 miles north of the Las Vegas strip and home to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world.