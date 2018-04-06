The Bullseye – Nellis


April 6, 2018
 

6th WPS, 24th TASS fly over Nellis

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Three F-35A Lightning II fighter jets from the 6th Weapons Squadron land at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. The 6th WPS is projected to be the USAF Weapons School’s largest squadron by 2023, with 30 instructors and 24 assigned F-35As.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet from the 6th Weapons Squadron lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. Nellis is located 15 miles north of the Las Vegas strip and home to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet from the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. The 24th TASS is the newest fighter squadron at Nellis.
 
Aircraft fly over the Las Vegas strip and Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2018. Nellis is located 15 miles north of the Las Vegas strip and home to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, the largest and most demanding advanced air combat training mission in the world.



 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Krystal Wright

Soaring high: Red Tail WSO, mentor reaches 4,000 flying hours

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Krystal Wright Lt. Col. Trinidad “Moses” Meza, 336th EFS deputy operations group commander and weapons system officer, poses for a photo after landing in an F-15E Strike Eagle March 21,...
 
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Creech Airmen receive Las Vegas Citizen of the Month award

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens A sign is displayed outside the Las Vegas City Hall to recognize the Airmen of Creech Air Force Base as April’s citizens of the month, April 4, 2018. The men and women of...
 
Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pdgt/ Our community suffered a major blow this week with the loss of US...
 
