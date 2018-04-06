Creech Airmen receive Las Vegas Citizen of the Month award

The men and women who execute the Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., were presented with the April Las Vegas Citizen of the Month award April 4, 2018 at the Las Vegas City Hall.

“On behalf of Ward 6 and the city of Las Vegas, I want to thank the men and women of Creech Air Force Base for what they do–thank you,” said Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Local community and civic leaders selected the Airmen of Creech for this award for their dedication, professionalism and their continued effort to deliver justice to our nation’s enemies.

In addition to the award, a sign will be displayed outside city hall during the month of April to recognize Creech Airmen for their outstanding achievements.

“This is a great honor,” said Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “We accept this graciously on behalf of the men and women of Creech Air Force Base, the 432nd WG and the 432nd AEW.”

Creech is comprised of approximately 3,500 Total Force Airmen, civilians and support personnel who are dedicated to delivering persistent attack and reconnaissance across the globe.

Among this team’s many operational accomplishments, in 2017 alone, Creech Airmen assisted 70 nations in liberating multiple cities and freeing more than 7.7 million people from ISIS control.

“We have 3,500 people who are proud to call Las Vegas home,” Cheater said. “We do training missions, but most of our missions are flying combat. The Wing has flown combat missions every minute of every single day for the last 10 years. As we speak, men and women of the 432nd (WG) are defending our freedoms around the world.”

RPA aircrew, maintainers and support cadre stationed at Creech have made Las Vegas their home and have made an impact by volunteering at various organizations throughout the community alongside their commitments to the 24/7/365 RPA mission.

