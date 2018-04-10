Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

Our community suffered a major blow this week with the loss of USAF Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, during a routine training flight at the Nevada Test and Training Range on April 4. We have been covering this developing story for you on our website, and with regular updates posted to this Facebook page. The facts surrounding the crash of Del Bagno’s F-16, as they were known to us at press time, are on the front page. Again, we are regularly updating this story with new information on our website, www.aerotechnews.com/nellisafb.

Also on page 1, we congratulate the USAF Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School at Nellis, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with the graduation of class 18-A. A story that has been trending across all of Aerotech's social media pages appears on page 3 of this week's issue. You'll meet USAF pilot Samantha Weeks, whose Air Force journey is a great illustration of perseverance in following your dreams – even dreams that some in your life may say are not possible. All this, along with community news and events, are right here for you in this week's issue of Desert Lightning News.