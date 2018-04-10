The Bullseye – Nellis


April 10, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition – April 6, 2018

Our community suffered a major blow this week with the loss of USAF Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, during a routine training flight at the Nevada Test and Training Range on April 4. We have been covering this developing story for you on our website, and with regular updates posted to this Facebook page. The facts surrounding the crash of Del Bagno’s F-16, as they were known to us at press time, are on the front page. Again, we are regularly updating this story with new information on our website, www.aerotechnews.com/nellisafb.

Also on page 1, we congratulate the USAF Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School at Nellis, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary with the graduation of class 18-A. A story that has been trending across all of Aerotech’s social media pages appears on page 3 of this week’s issue. You’ll meet USAF pilot Samantha Weeks, whose Air Force journey is a great illustration of perseverance in following your dreams – even dreams that some in your life may say are not possible. All this, along with community news and events, are right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device.  “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

When you can give, the Air Force Assistance Fund gives back

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Anthony LeClerec Nin Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. Frank A. Batten II, command chief of Air Combat Command, sign up for the 2018 Air Force Assis...
 
A-10 Thunderbolt accident investigation released

Two A-10C’s collided over the Nevada Test and Training Range Sept 6, 2017, due to the unintentional failure to adhere to established altitude and deconfliction procedures, according to Air Combat Command Accident Investigation Board report released April 12. Both pilots ejected and suffered minor injuries, and both aircraft were destroyed upon impact. The cost of...
 
Hunter laid to rest after 50 years MIA

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Col. Richard Dickins, 4th Operations Group commander, salutes Col. Edgar Davis as the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard transfers his remains April 6, 2018, Golds...
 
