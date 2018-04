Las Vegas native Airman 1st Class Branda Fanning (left) and Staff Sgt. Malcom Monroe (right), 332nd Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technicians, along with Tech. Sgt. Brad Harr (middle), 332nd ECS NCO in charge of the radio frequency transmission section, set up a 1.2 meter satellite as part of an exercise March 22, 2018, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Fanning is stationed at Aviano Air Force Base, Italy.