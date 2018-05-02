Creech AFB makes strides against sexual assault

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is a military and civilian observance that takes place during April with the goal to eliminate sexual assault within the armed forces.

In line with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s priority to support the Hunter family, the base participates in campaigns such as SAAPM to ensure the well-being of service members and their families while contributing to a safer future.

“The focus for us is prevention and awareness, while reducing with the goal of eliminating sexual assault,” said Jennifer, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate. “These events really focus on helping people understand what sexual assault is and what their options and services are.”

The month-long observance provides the Department of Defense with the opportunity to continue supporting victims while improving outreach and sexual assault prevention. This year’s focus and SAAPM theme is “protecting our people protects our mission.”

Col. Julian Cheater, the 432nd WG/432nd AEW commander, kicked-off the month by signing a proclamation declaring April the official month to combat sexual assault for Creech.

“I think we are a tight team here at Creech,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Taylor, 432nd WG/432nd AEW interim command chief. “We’re more connected to each other because we’re such a small community. It’s even more important we demonstrate our support through events like Chalk the Walk and encourage people to speak out against sexual assault.”

At the Chalk the Walk event hosted April 20, Airmen were encouraged to mark supportive words on the sidewalks leading to the base’s dining facility with chalk.

One Airman wrote “My past has not defined me, destroyed me, or defeated me. It has only strengthened me.”

“(By) just having the visibility and the flexibility of the SAPR program up here on a 24/7 operations installation, we’re reducing barriers,” said Jennifer. “People are learning that the SAPR office is available for them.”

Along with the events held this April for sexual assault prevention and awareness, the Air Force offers various resources for victims throughout the year.

“Year-round we are doing education and awareness,” Jennifer added. “We are always talking at commander’s calls and briefing our services. Anyone can come into my office and report, whether that’s through a restricted or unrestricted reporting option. As a victim advocate, I provide crisis intervention, referral, and ongoing non-clinical support.”

For more information on sexual assault prevention, please visit the following websites:

* www.deomi.org

* www.milsuite.mil

* www.sapr.mil

* www.safehelpline.org or call 877-995-5247

