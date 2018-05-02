Creech AFB makes strides against sexual assault

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, signed a proclamation declaring April 2018 the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month for Creech Air Force Base, March 21, 2018, at Creech AFB, Nev. The proclamation states that “…together, we can reduce, with the goal to eliminate, sexual assault from the U.S. Air Force.”
Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is a military and civilian observance that takes place during April with the goal to eliminate sexual assault within the armed forces.
In line with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s priority to support the Hunter family, the base participates in campaigns such as SAAPM to ensure the well-being of service members and their families while contributing to a safer future.
“The focus for us is prevention and awareness, while reducing with the goal of eliminating sexual assault,” said Jennifer, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate. “These events really focus on helping people understand what sexual assault is and what their options and services are.”
The month-long observance provides the Department of Defense with the opportunity to continue supporting victims while improving outreach and sexual assault prevention. This year’s focus and SAAPM theme is “protecting our people protects our mission.”
A U.S. Army soldier shows his support during a Chalk the Walk event April 20, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. These events focus on supporting victims of sexual assault and helping them understand the resources that are available for them.
Col. Julian Cheater, the 432nd WG/432nd AEW commander, kicked-off the month by signing a proclamation declaring April the official month to combat sexual assault for Creech.
“I think we are a tight team here at Creech,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Taylor, 432nd WG/432nd AEW interim command chief. “We’re more connected to each other because we’re such a small community. It’s even more important we demonstrate our support through events like Chalk the Walk and encourage people to speak out against sexual assault.”
At the Chalk the Walk event hosted April 20, Airmen were encouraged to mark supportive words on the sidewalks leading to the base’s dining facility with chalk.
One Airman wrote “My past has not defined me, destroyed me, or defeated me. It has only strengthened me.”
Creech Airmen had the opportunity to write supportive words or phrases on the sidewalks leading to the base dining facility during a Chalk the Walk event April 20, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. This event was in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, which is a month-long observance that allows the DOD to continue supporting victims while improving outreach and sexual assault prevention.
“(By) just having the visibility and the flexibility of the SAPR program up here on a 24/7 operations installation, we’re reducing barriers,” said Jennifer. “People are learning that the SAPR office is available for them.”
Along with the events held this April for sexual assault prevention and awareness, the Air Force offers various resources for victims throughout the year.
“Year-round we are doing education and awareness,” Jennifer added. “We are always talking at commander’s calls and briefing our services. Anyone can come into my office and report, whether that’s through a restricted or unrestricted reporting option. As a victim advocate, I provide crisis intervention, referral, and ongoing non-clinical support.”
For more information on sexual assault prevention, please visit the following websites:
* www.deomi.org
* www.milsuite.mil
* www.sapr.mil
* www.safehelpline.org or call 877-995-5247
An Airman with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing reads a book in the base coffee shop April 12, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Jennifer, a 432nd WG/432nd AEW sexual assault prevention and response victim’s advocate, paired with the coffee shop on base to distribute cup sleeves that display the sexual assault helpline website for April, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Airman 1st Class Celine, 432nd Operations Support Squadron aviation resource manager, writes on the sidewalk during a Chalk the Walk event April 20, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. By early afternoon the walks leading to the base dining facility were flooded with supportive words and drawings in a variety of vibrant hues.
Airmen with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing leave the sexual assault awareness and prevention information fair with teal bags in hand April 20, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The Chalk the Walk and information fair were hosted by base agencies involved in sexual assault cases as well as the base dining facility in support of the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month of April.
Jennifer, a 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing sexual assault prevention and response victim’s advocate, and Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd WG/432nd AEW commander, sign the Creech Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation for April, March 21, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. In the proclamation, Cheater urges all Airmen to increase their participation in the efforts to prevent sexual assault and thereby strengthening the U.S. Air Force community.
Airmen hosted a Chalk the Walk event to raise awareness and prevention of Sexual Assault for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 20, 2018, at Creech AFB, Nev. Many Airmen grabbed a piece of brightly colored chalk and marked words of support for their fellow Airmen or family members who have been a victim of sexual assault.
An Airman with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing participates in a Chalk the Walk event April 20, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen worked together to create a “Hop for Hope” hopscotch game for members to engage in on their walk to the base dining facility.