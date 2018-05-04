ACC Airmen of the Year 2018

Two of Nellis’ own took top honors in the 2018 Air Combat Command Airmen of the Year competition.

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Olsen, Thunderbirds Airlift Operations, has been named Air Combat Command NCO of the year.

And Maj. Quoc Vo of the Air Force Warfare Center was named Field Grade Officer of the Year.

The award was announced during an April 20 ceremony hosted by Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command.

Olsen and Vo will now compete at the Air Force-level.

Other winners are:

Airman: Staff Sgt. Daniel Swanson

Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Melissa Beam

First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Simorrah Majors

Company Grade Officer: Capt. Ridge Flick

Civilian Category I: Sean McGee

Civilian Category II: Deanna Price

Civilian Category III: Jeffery Ley