The Bullseye – Nellis


Salutes & Awards

May 4, 2018
 

ACC Airmen of the Year 2018

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

ACC Outstanding Field Grade Officer of the Year, Maj. Quoc Vo, United States Air Force Warfare Center.

Two of Nellis’ own took top honors in the 2018 Air Combat Command Airmen of the Year competition.

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Olsen, Thunderbirds Airlift Operations, has been named Air Combat Command NCO of the year.

And Maj. Quoc Vo of the Air Force Warfare Center was named Field Grade Officer of the Year.

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

ACC Outstanding Non-commissioned Officer of the Year, Technical Sergeant Joseph Olsen, United States Air Force Warfare Center.

The award was announced during an April 20 ceremony hosted by Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command.

Olsen and Vo will now compete at the Air Force-level.

Other winners are:
Airman: Staff Sgt. Daniel Swanson
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Melissa Beam
First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Simorrah Majors
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Ridge Flick
Civilian Category I: Sean McGee
Civilian Category II: Deanna Price
Civilian Category III: Jeffery Ley



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

New life for F-16s a ‘great deal’ for Department of Defense, taxpayers

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Sheet metal mechanics Alex Turbyfill, right, and Gilbert Martinez, assigned to 533rd Commodities Maintenance Squadron, work on an F-16 wing April 26, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Raiders announce draft picks at Nellis AFB

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Irvin Ridgeway, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Prevention flight assistant chief, and Oakland Raiders alumni announce a fifth round draft pick in the Thunderbird Hangar a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Are you there for those around you?

Have you ever met someone who changed how you look at yourself? Someone who did the right thing, time after time, despite the difficulties? Someone who was a leader not because of their rank, but because of their character? This is a story about one of those people and how he had the power to...
 
Full Story »

 