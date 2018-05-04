The Bullseye – Nellis


New Horizons Training Exercise

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen

Tech. Sgt. Kane Cavanaugh, 346th Air Expeditionary Group Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or REDHORSE, pavement and heavy equipment operator who is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., uses a strap to tie down medical cargo during Exercise New Horizons 2018 April 14, 2018, in Meteti, Panama. The cargo being loaded will be used to treat U.S. Military members participating in the exercise. Exercise New Horizons is a joint training exercise where all branches of the U.S. military conduct training in civil engineer, medical and support services while benefiting the local community.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen

Members of the 346th Air Expeditionary Group Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or REDHORSE, team carry pieces of a truss during Exercise New Horizons 2018 April 14, 2018, in Meteti, Panama. The truss, one of 160, being built will support the roof of a building in one of five construction sites. Exercise New Horizons is a joint training exercise where all branches of the U.S. military conduct training in civil engineer, medical and support services while benefiting the local community.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen

Airman 1st Class Gary Bouapha, 346th Air Expeditionary Group Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or REDHORSE, vehicle maintenance technician who is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., pours fuel into a pod during Exercise New Horizons 2018 April 14, 2018, in Meteti, Panama. The fuel pods will be used to transport fuel to the group’s vehicles and generators throughout the exercise duration. Exercise New Horizons is a joint training exercise where all branches of the U.S. military conduct training in civil engineer, medical and support services while benefiting the local community.



 

