New Horizons Training Exercise

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen
Tech. Sgt. Kane Cavanaugh, 346th Air Expeditionary Group Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, or REDHORSE, pavement and heavy equipment operator who is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., uses a strap to tie down medical cargo during Exercise New Horizons 2018 April 14, 2018, in Meteti, Panama. The cargo being loaded will be used to treat U.S. Military members participating in the exercise. Exercise New Horizons is a joint training exercise where all branches of the U.S. military conduct training in civil engineer, medical and support services while benefiting the local community.