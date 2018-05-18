The 99th Force Support Squadron hosted a Cupcake Wars event May 2 at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The teams competing were given one hour and 30 minutes to produce three cupcakes: a specialty cupcake, a secret ingredient cupcake and a Marvel-themed cupcake.

Three teams consisting of three participants, judges and spectators gathered at Crosswinds with great enthusiasm, ready to start the event. The competitors quickly began to gather ingredients and prepare their cake batter once the clock started.

Specialty cupcakes were the first to be made. Teams created cupcakes from family recipes dating back to their childhood. The judge-favorite specialty cupcake was the strawberry cupcake with lemonade frosting.

Bakers were given the secret ingredients kiwi and peppermint candy for their second cupcake halfway through the competition. Puzzled and frantic, the teams bustled to create an appetizing recipe with the new ingredients.

The intensity rose in the kitchen with every minute that passed, explained Master Sgt. Nefertiti Joseph, 823rd Maintenance Group training superintendent and a member of City Girl Cupcakes.

With 35 minutes left on the clock, teams were finally instructed to begin creating cupcakes that incorporated anything Marvel-related. The Cupcake Crusaders used colors to show their Marvel pride with an Incredible Hulk inspired green cupcake topped with blueberries. The Groots baking team demonstrated their love for the Avengers with a red, white and blue frosted cupcake topped with a strawberry in the shape of an ‘A’. City Girl Cupcakes showed off their decorating skills with Marvel cake toppers, purple frosting and gold sprinkles on their chocolate cupcakes.

The participants scrambled to quickly yet perfectly frost their cupcakes and set up displays within the last minutes of the competition. When the timer was up, all team members rushed out of the kitchen doors to meet the judges and present their final masterpieces. Each team’s products were judged on appearance and taste.

“All of the cupcakes were delicious,” said Staci Boschert, event judge and spouse of 99th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Matthew Boschert. “It was really hard to choose the best one.”

After an extensive and difficult decision by the judges, City Girl Cupcakes was announced as the winning team and took home the honors of being Cupcake Wars champions. City Girl Cupcakes won, thanks to their unique secret ingredient cupcake: a kiwi batter cupcake with mint chocolate frosting and peppermint glaze.

“Some of the recipes just came off the top of our heads last minute,” said Joseph. “So, it feels good to win after all of the stress and hard work.”

City Girl Cupcakes received a gift card and a voucher for their victory.

After the event, participants, guests and judges remained in the dining facility to celebrate the winners and eat the remaining cupcakes.

It was a fun competition that boosted morale and gave a great example of team work, said Boschert.

Cupcake Wars is one of many events held at Crosswinds to build team spirit and comradery between Airmen.

