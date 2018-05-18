Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Staff Sgt. Lauren Coley and Airman 1st Class Ashley Juengling, 99th Medical Group medical logisticians, prepare their cupcake display for the judges during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Contestants were instructed to create three different cupcakes for the judges.
The 99th Force Support Squadron hosted a Cupcake Wars event May 2 at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
The teams competing were given one hour and 30 minutes to produce three cupcakes: a specialty cupcake, a secret ingredient cupcake and a Marvel-themed cupcake.
Three teams consisting of three participants, judges and spectators gathered at Crosswinds with great enthusiasm, ready to start the event. The competitors quickly began to gather ingredients and prepare their cake batter once the clock started.
Specialty cupcakes were the first to be made. Teams created cupcakes from family recipes dating back to their childhood. The judge-favorite specialty cupcake was the strawberry cupcake with lemonade frosting.
Bakers were given the secret ingredients kiwi and peppermint candy for their second cupcake halfway through the competition. Puzzled and frantic, the teams bustled to create an appetizing recipe with the new ingredients.
The intensity rose in the kitchen with every minute that passed, explained Master Sgt. Nefertiti Joseph, 823rd Maintenance Group training superintendent and a member of City Girl Cupcakes.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Airman 1st Class Alejandra Vasquez, Staff Sgt. Lauren Coley and Airman 1st Class Ashley Juengling, 99th Medical Group medical logisticians, prepare their cupcake batter during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This was the first year Cupcake Wars was hosted at Nellis.
With 35 minutes left on the clock, teams were finally instructed to begin creating cupcakes that incorporated anything Marvel-related. The Cupcake Crusaders used colors to show their Marvel pride with an Incredible Hulk inspired green cupcake topped with blueberries. The Groots baking team demonstrated their love for the Avengers with a red, white and blue frosted cupcake topped with a strawberry in the shape of an ‘A’. City Girl Cupcakes showed off their decorating skills with Marvel cake toppers, purple frosting and gold sprinkles on their chocolate cupcakes.
The participants scrambled to quickly yet perfectly frost their cupcakes and set up displays within the last minutes of the competition. When the timer was up, all team members rushed out of the kitchen doors to meet the judges and present their final masterpieces. Each team’s products were judged on appearance and taste.
“All of the cupcakes were delicious,” said Staci Boschert, event judge and spouse of 99th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Matthew Boschert. “It was really hard to choose the best one.”
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Staff Sgt. Lauren Coley, Airmen 1st Class Ashley Juengling and Alejandra Vasquez, 99th Medical Group medical logisticians, review their team’s cupcake recipes during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Teams were instructed to create three different cupcakes for the judges.
After an extensive and difficult decision by the judges, City Girl Cupcakes was announced as the winning team and took home the honors of being Cupcake Wars champions. City Girl Cupcakes won, thanks to their unique secret ingredient cupcake: a kiwi batter cupcake with mint chocolate frosting and peppermint glaze.
“Some of the recipes just came off the top of our heads last minute,” said Joseph. “So, it feels good to win after all of the stress and hard work.”
City Girl Cupcakes received a gift card and a voucher for their victory.
After the event, participants, guests and judges remained in the dining facility to celebrate the winners and eat the remaining cupcakes.
It was a fun competition that boosted morale and gave a great example of team work, said Boschert.
Cupcake Wars is one of many events held at Crosswinds to build team spirit and comradery between Airmen.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Master Sgt. Nefertiti Joseph, 823rd Maintenance Group training superintendent, pours cupcake batter into a pan during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Contestants raced against the clock while baking their cupcakes.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Staff Sgt. Lauren Coley, 99th Medical Group medical logistician, prepares a tray of cupcake batter to be put in the oven during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Coley’s team, The Groots, took second place in the event.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Staff Sgt. Lauren Coley, 99th Medical Group medical logistician, takes her team’s cupcakes out of the oven during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Teams needed to bake three different batches of cupcakes for the competition.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Master Sgt. Nefertiti Joseph, 823rd Maintenance Group training superintendent, and 1st Lt. Jamecia Lazard-Jackson, 99th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis flight commander, prepare a piping bag to frost their cupcakes during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Their team, City Girl Cupcakes, won first place in the event.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Staff Sgt. Lauren Coley, 99th Medical Group medical logistician, decorates her team’s cupcakes during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Cupcakes were judged on appearance and taste.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
hief Master Sgt. Kevin James, 99th Force Support Squadron sustainment services superintendent, and Dee Wild, member of the Nellis Area Spouses Club and wife of Lt. Col. Joshua Wild, 99th FSS commander, taste and judge the contestants’ cupcakes during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Judges rated the cupcakes on both taste and appearance.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Staff Sgt. Hannah Weaver, a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron, and Master Sgt. Nefertiti Joseph, 823rd Maintenance Group training superintendent, discuss the results of the competition during the Cupcake Wars event May 2, 2018 held at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Joseph’s team, City Girl Cupcakes, won first place in the event.