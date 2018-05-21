Police Week: Respect, honor, remember

The 99th Security Forces Squadron at Nelis Air Force Base, Nev., hosted the annual National Police Week May 14-18 on base to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize those who serve.

President John F. Kennedy created National Police Week in 1962 to remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty, but also serve as a week to commemorate law enforcement as a unit.

“Police week is a remembrance of everyone [who] has lost their life during the line of duty,” said Tech Sgt. Jorge Reyes, 99th SFS NCO-in-charge of training.

Defenders began the week by holding a breakfast at The Club on base, where a member of the Metropolitan Police Department attended as a guest speaker and told about his actions during the Oct. 1st shooting at the Route 91 harvest festival, said Staff Sgt. Bianca Sapien, 99 SFS unit scheduler.

“The added benefit of weeks like this is that it gives our people not only more awareness about families that have been affected by whatever tragedy may happen, but it also lets the community get involved and know that this line of work is hazardous and some pay the ultimate price,” said Reyes.

After the breakfast the planned activities became more physical in nature.

“Tuesday, we had a K9 memorial ruck, starting from the kennels and around the base,” said Reyes. “We read out all the K9 handers that passed, how they passed and during what operation along with a short remembrance.”

On Wednesday the Defenders participated in a combat fitness challenge which pitted teams of four against each other in a series of physical exercises, with the week being cap-stoned with a golf tournament on Thursday.

For more information on National Police Week visit the official website: http://www.nleomf.org/programs/policeweek/

