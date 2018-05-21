Police Week: Respect, honor, remember

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Master Sgt. Brandi Love, United States Air Force Weapons School first sergeant, pushes a Humvee during a stage of the Combat Fitness Challenge National Police Week event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2018. The first sergeant team was among competitors in the six-stage competition.
The 99th Security Forces Squadron at Nelis Air Force Base, Nev., hosted the annual National Police Week May 14-18 on base to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize those who serve.
President John F. Kennedy created National Police Week in 1962 to remember those who gave their lives in the line of duty, but also serve as a week to commemorate law enforcement as a unit.
“Police week is a remembrance of everyone [who] has lost their life during the line of duty,” said Tech Sgt. Jorge Reyes, 99th SFS NCO-in-charge of training.
Defenders began the week by holding a breakfast at The Club on base, where a member of the Metropolitan Police Department attended as a guest speaker and told about his actions during the Oct. 1st shooting at the Route 91 harvest festival, said Staff Sgt. Bianca Sapien, 99 SFS unit scheduler.
Airmen assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron carry a dummy on a stretcher during a stage of the Combat Fitness Challenge National Police Week event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2018. The four teams completed various stations within the event to compete for the quickest overall time.
“The added benefit of weeks like this is that it gives our people not only more awareness about families that have been affected by whatever tragedy may happen, but it also lets the community get involved and know that this line of work is hazardous and some pay the ultimate price,” said Reyes.
After the breakfast the planned activities became more physical in nature.
“Tuesday, we had a K9 memorial ruck, starting from the kennels and around the base,” said Reyes. “We read out all the K9 handers that passed, how they passed and during what operation along with a short remembrance.”
On Wednesday the Defenders participated in a combat fitness challenge which pitted teams of four against each other in a series of physical exercises, with the week being cap-stoned with a golf tournament on Thursday.
For more information on National Police Week visit the official website: http://www.nleomf.org/programs/policeweek/
Airmen assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron push a Humvee during a stage of the Combat Fitness Challenge National Police Week event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2018. The four-person team of Defenders had to push the vehicle a distance of 20 feet, which included a slight incline.
Staff Sgt. Gabriel Cuevas, K-9 handler assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron, does a modified sit-up at the second stage of the Combat Fitness Challenge National Police Week event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2018. Each four-person team had to complete a total of 150 modified sit-ups before running to the next stage.
Staff Sgt. Gabriel Cuevas, K-9 handler assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron, does a push-up during the first stage of the Combat Fitness Challenge National Police Week event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2018. Each four-person team had to complete a total of 150 push-ups before running to the next stage.
K9 Unit members from the 99th Security Forces Squadron participate in a ruck march during National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 15, 2018. Members from across Nellis participated in the four-mile ruck march to honor fallen K9s and their handlers.
Lt. Raymond Spencer, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective, gives a speech during the National Police Week prayer breakfast at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2018. Spencer has been a police officer for more than 20 years.
Guests serve themselves during the National Police Week prayer breakfast at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 14, 2018. President John F. Kennedy created National Police Week in 1962 to honor police officers and security forces members who were killed in the line of duty.
