May 25, 2018
 

99th ABW welcomes new commander

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Col. Cavan Craddock addresses the 99th Air Base Wing during a change of command ceremony in the Thunderbirds Hangar on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 24, 2018. Craddock closed his speech with a vow to his new Airmen to continue the high level of service and build upon the success of the past.

Airmen, family, and local community and military dignitaries welcomed the new commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, Col. Cavan Craddock, during a change of command ceremony May 24 in the Thunderbird hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Craddock assumed command of the 99th ABW from Col. Paul Murray during a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, United States Air Force Warfare Center commander.

In his closing remarks to the wing, Murray expressed his gratitude for the wing in his two years as commander.

“What an honor it has been to serve with the world-class professionals of the Nellis, Creech, and NTTR Complex,” said Murray. “Thanks for your continued dedication and for allowing me the privilege to work alongside you to make this installation one of the best in ACC.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Col. Michael Davis, 99th Air Base Wing vice commander, stands with the formation during a change of command ceremony in the Thunderbirds Hangar on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 24, 2018. Airmen, family, and local community and military dignitaries all gathered together to welcome the new commander of the 99th ABW.

Once Murray’s final salute was given by the men and women of the 99th ABW, the guidon was passed to Craddock.

Craddock commissioned in 1995 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. Since, he has served in a variety of flying and staff assignments, and commanded flight and squadron levels. Prior to arriving at Nellis, he served as the vice commander of the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

“I look forward to working together with everyone to – not only build upon the success of the past, but also provide unparalleled, innovated and ‘top of the line’ service to all organizations going forward,” said Craddock during his first speech to the 99th ABW.

Craddock closed with a vow to his new Airmen and an eye on the future of the wing.

“I’m proud and honored to join an outstanding organization,” said Craddock. “To the men and women of the 99th, I do not take this charge lightly, and pledge my commitment and dedication to the mission as you have already displayed. I look forward to the great things that the future holds.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Col. Cavan Craddock assumes command of the 99th Air Base Wing during a change of command ceremony in the Thunderbirds Hangar on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 24, 2018. Craddock assumed command of the 99th ABW from Col. Paul Murray during a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, United States Warfare Center commander.



 

