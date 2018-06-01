The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

June 1, 2018
 

Nellis F-16s, F-22 perform flyover

flyover2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-22 Raptor and two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to Nellis Air Force Base perform a flyover during the opening ceremonies of Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 16, 2018. This is the first season for the Golden Knights and the first National Hockey League team to call Vegas home.
 

flyover1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-22 Raptor and two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to Nellis Air Force Base perform a flyover during the opening ceremonies of Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 16, 2018. This is the first season for the Golden Knights, the first National Hockey League team to call Vegas home.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Sports
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Creech Airman qualifies for Warrior Games

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Airman 1st Class John kneels on a track before a sprint while training for the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 22, 2018. John...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Desert Lightning New - Nellis Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Nellis Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cmxw/ Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital E...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
why-edit

Why is it so bad to ask ‘why?’

Courtesy graphic “Shut up and color.” Sound familiar? I, like many noncommissioned officers today, came up in an Air Force that seemed to cultivate a mentality that Airmen follow orders without wasting time with unnecessary...
 
Full Story »

 