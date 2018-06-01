Nellis F-16s, F-22 perform flyover

An F-22 Raptor and two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to Nellis Air Force Base perform a flyover during the opening ceremonies of Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 16, 2018. This is the first season for the Golden Knights and the first National Hockey League team to call Vegas home.



