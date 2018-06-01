The Bullseye – Nellis


Sports

June 1, 2018
 

Play Ball!

baseball3

Air Force photograph

The 99th Air Base Wing Commander, Col. Cavan Craddock, throws one of the ‘first’ pitches during Military Appreciation Night at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.
 

baseball2

Air Force photograph

Nevada Test and Training Range Commander, Col. Chris Zulhke, throws one of the ‘first’ pitches during Military Appreciation Night.
 

baseball1

Air Force photograph

The Nellis Honor Guard presenting the Colors at the Las Vegas 51s Military Appreciation Night May 25 at Cashman Field. The 51s hosted the Tacoma Rainiers May 25-29. In the opening game of the five-game series, the Rainiers beat the 51s, 8-6.



 

