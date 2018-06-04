Auto Hobby Shop finishes renovations, open for business

The Auto Hobby Shop held a grand re-opening ceremony May 31 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., after completing renovations.

The renovations included purchasing new tools and equipment that customers can check out as well as a complete makeover inside the shop to provide a cleaner, climate-controlled area.

“Although the Air Force closed us down back in 2013 due to lack of funds, we were able to finally re-open in April 2016, but only for limited hours per week, and the customers had to bring their own tools,” said Anna Lilly, 99th Force Support Squadron recreation specialist.

Lilly said after about a year of discussions, the base commander gave them funds to renovate.

As of right now, the shop is completely self-help, so there are no mechanics on site to advise or assist customers, said Lilly.

“It’s an awesome community of people because although we don’t have any on-site mechanics, a lot of the customers that come here are more than willing to help each other and work together on a project,” said Kearsten Drown, 99th FSS Auto Hobby Shop cashier.

For some, just having the location and tools available is an incentive.

“This will offer our Airmen a great place to do some minor repairs on their vehicles on base,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rob Padgett, 99th Mission Support Group superintendent. “It’ll save them money, and it’s in a really nice facility now.”

The shop is on a “first come, first served” basis. The flat fee of $5 per hour, covers the cost to rent tools and equipment for something as simple as an oil change or as complex as a complete engine swap.

“Along with eventually providing educational workshops, our ultimate goal is to provide the tools and the location where people can maintain and repair their vehicles and properly dispose of materials rather than using the dorm parking lots,” said Lilly.

The Auto Hobby Shop is open to anyone with base access from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call the Auto Hobby Shop at 702-652-2849 or 702-652-5016