Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

NELLIS Happenings

Vacation Bible School: The Nellis AFB Chapel Vacation Bible School runs 5:30-8:30 p.m., June 25-29. The theme this year is “Rolling River Rampage.” Children are invited on a white-water rafting adventure to experience the ride of a lifetime with God! Along the river rafters will discover that life with God is an adventure full of wonder and surprise, and that they can trust God to be with them through everything. VBS is free for children four-years old through 3rd grade. Student registration runs through June 20. You can register at the Chapel on Sundays from 8 a.m.-12:15 p.m. A registration box is in the Chapel foyer. You can also register 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Volunteers are also needed. Contact the Religious Education Office for more information on volunteering. For more information call Lisa Noehl at 702-652-7950 or Nashia Quinata at 702-652-5953.

Thrift Store: Volunteers needed: The Nellis Area Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop is looking for volunteers. There are many opportunities including donation sorting, pricing, straightening shelves, stocking the store, bagging, assisting the casher and many more. Volunteer hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first Saturday of each month. Volunteers with small children will be reimbursed for childcare costs. For more information, mail nellistsmanager@gmail.com.

Horseback riding: Outdoor Recreation is offering one-hour guided trail tours at Bonnie Springs Ranch’s Old Nevada Town. The cost is $75 and includes transportation, horseback riding, and activities on the ranch. The trip is open to anyone six years and older, and the weight limit is 250 pounds. Participants must wear close-toed shoes, and no double riding is allowed. Upcoming dates include June 16, July 28 and Sept. 29, and the trip runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-2514.

Nellis PWOC: The Nellis Protestant Women of the Chapel meet 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays, and 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays at the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, email nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.

GI Bill Briefings are held on a walk-in, one-on-one basis at the Education Center, Bldg. 20, Room 330.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Veterinary clinic: Are you PCSing overseas? Do you have a pet? If the answer to both questions is yes, then contact the Nellis AFB Veterinary Treatment Facility. The Nellis VTF is the only vet clinic here in the greater Las Vegas area that can fully complete your pets International Travel Documents. The VTF is located at 4146 Mountain Home Street, Nellis Air Force Base. For more information or an appointment, call 702-652-8836.

Workout Group: Workout with the AMExtreme Group at the Warrior Fitness Center. Classes include: Insanity and Ab Ripper — Mondays and Fridays in the Cardio Room from 5:15 to 6:20 a.m. P90X — Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Cardio Room from 5:15 to 6:20 a.m. YogaX — Wednesdays at Racquetball Court three from 4:40 to 6:20 a.m. For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Armelyn Braceros at armelyn.braceros.2@us.af.mil.

CV Writing: The second Thursday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing resume writing.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy is hosting the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in The Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center 11 a.m. to noon, the first and third Monday of each month. For more information, call 702-652-3327.



Creech Happenings:

Shuttle bus: Nellis dorm and Base Housing residents who work at Creech now have another option for transportation to and from work — a new FEDVAN Shuttle option to/from Creech. All costs are covered under the Mass Benefits Transportation Program. For more information, contact Sommer Loftin, 79th Air Base Group, at 702-404-1731 to sign up.

Need uniform items but don’t have time to go to Nellis? Creech is slated to have the ability to order uniform items and have them delivered next day. Talk to your squadron leadership for more information.

Reporting Suspicious Activities on or near Creech Air Force Base: Please report any suspicious behavior/activities observed on or near Creech AFB to law enforcement ASAP. AFOSI can be contacted at 702-404-1613 and Security Forces at 702-404-3333. Members are also asked to add these telephone numbers to cell phones so they are available to contact either agency quickly when needed. Additionally, if you are in a group and the entire group observes the activity in question please only have one individual from the group contact law enforcement. If anyone has observed any suspicious behaviors/activities not previously reported, contact AFOSI or Security Forces. Please visit http://www.nellisasc.com/jointhenasc.htm for more information.