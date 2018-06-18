The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

June 18, 2018
 

Nellis Exchange shoppers can save on eating healthy with Salad Wednesdays

Airmen and families at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., can keep their bodies and their wallets healthy every Salad Wednesday at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants.

On Wednesdays, diners can take $2 off any salad priced $4 or more at participating Exchange direct-operated restaurants, including:

* Boston Market
* Taco Bell
* Arby’s
* Charley’s

“The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among Airmen and families at Nellis,” said Exchange General Manager Matthew Beatty. “The Nellis community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices.”

Salad Wednesday is part of the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative, which promotes healthy lifestyles for Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and military families.

The Exchange is a partner in the Air Force Smart Fueling initiative under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Operation Live Well. All Exchange restaurants offer better-for-you menu choices to support our Warfighters’ readiness and resiliency.

In addition to Salad Wednesday savings, diners who use their MILITARY STAR card receive an everyday additional 10 percent discount at Exchange restaurants.

Exchange restaurants are open to anyone – whether military, civil service, contractor or visitor – per Army Regulation 215-8 and Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I).



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Desert Lightning News Nellis Digital Edition - June 15, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis Digital Edition – June 15, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/oqgz/ Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Ed...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

57th Wing bids farewell to Leavitt, welcomes Novotny

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, assumes command from Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, United States Air Force Warfare Center commander, at the 57th Wing change of comman...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Seeing red: a remedy with a melody

Anger is a wildfire. When it’s just an ember, a simple splash of water can put it out. But if you let it grow, it becomes dangerous and tougher to extinguish. I’ve never been the type of person to express my true feelings to people. I’m stubborn to the core so I bottle everything inside....
 
Full Story »

 