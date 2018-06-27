WSINT promotes multi-domain lethality

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie
Twelve C-17 Globemaster III assigned to various Air Mobility Command bases in the United States prepare to land at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 9, 2018. The C-17s participated in Operation Coyote Freedom during the U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration.
The U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., completed multiple Weapons School Integration exercises from May 23 to June 13, 2018, over the skies of the Nevada Test and Training Range.
The Weapons School is a rigorous five-and-a-half-month course curriculum, culminating with WSINT.
Weapons School graduates serve as advisors to military leaders at all levels, in uniform or civilian government positions. These weapons officers are the instructors of the Air Force’s instructors and the service’s institutional reservoir of tactical and operational knowledge.
At the end of the day, the weapons officers not only graduate as experts in their craft, but also leave with a better understanding of how air, space and cyberspace come together to maintain the Air Force’s multi-domain lethality.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Fort Bragg, N.C., launches artillery at the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 9, 2018. The HIMARS is capable of being transported in anything from a C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft to a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Joshua Kleinholz
Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Sutter, a special missions aviator assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron, runs avionics checks on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter June 11, 2018 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The crew was preparing for a U.S. Air Force Weapons School training scenario which tasked them with locating, recovering and providing initial medical treatments for a downed pilot.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Maj. David Rodriguez, 732nd Airlift Squadron Instructor Pilot, and Capt. Ali Chinisaz, 6th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, prepare to perform low-altitude, evasive maneuvers in a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft over the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 9, 2018. The C-17 is capable of performing rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft pilots perform low-altitude, evasive maneuvers during a training exercise over the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 9, 2018. The pilots performed the exercise to simulate a joint forcible entry exercise.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Loadmasters perform pre-flight checks in a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft on the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 9, 2018. The C-17 transported two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems as part of a joint forcible training exercise.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Joshua Kleinholz
A crew prepares an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter prior to a large-scale U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration Phase training exercise June 11, 2018 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The USAFWS trains tactical experts and leaders to control and exploit air, space and cyberspace assets on behalf of the joint force.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Capt. Ali Chinisaz, 6th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, maneuvers a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft towards a runway on the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 9, 2018. The crew took part in a joint forcible training exercise.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Joshua Kleinholz
Staff Sgt. Joshua Boehnlein, a special missions aviator assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, inspects tail rotor components on an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter June 11, 2018 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Boehnlein was preparing the aircraft for a large-scale U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration Phase training exercise.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Fort Bragg, N.C., travels on the Nevada Test and Training Range June 9, 2018. The HIMARS is typically operated by a crew made up of a driver, gunner, and launcher chief.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Maj. David Rodriguez, 732nd Airlift Squadron Instructor Pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft over the Nevada Test and Training Range, June 9, 2018. The C-17 landed on a dry lake bed after performing low-altitude evasive maneuvers.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Joshua Kleinholz
A crew prepares an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter prior to a large-scale U.S. Air Force Weapons School Integration Phase training exercise June 11, 2018 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The scenario tested the Pave Hawk crew’s ability to work as part of a joint force in order to safely locate, recover, and treat a downed pilot in a contested environment.