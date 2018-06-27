WSINT promotes multi-domain lethality

The U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., completed multiple Weapons School Integration exercises from May 23 to June 13, 2018, over the skies of the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The Weapons School is a rigorous five-and-a-half-month course curriculum, culminating with WSINT.

Weapons School graduates serve as advisors to military leaders at all levels, in uniform or civilian government positions. These weapons officers are the instructors of the Air Force’s instructors and the service’s institutional reservoir of tactical and operational knowledge.

At the end of the day, the weapons officers not only graduate as experts in their craft, but also leave with a better understanding of how air, space and cyberspace come together to maintain the Air Force’s multi-domain lethality.

