The Bullseye – Nellis


Health & Safety

July 2, 2018
 

Stop the Bleed teaches crisis care

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

Tech. Sgt. Shanae Gallashaw, 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron critical care technician, and 1st Lt. Megan Huntley, 99th Medical Squadron pediatric nurse, practice proper first aid techniques using a tourniquet during the Stop the Bleed course at Mike O’ Callaghan Military Medical Center on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 22, 2018. The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and Nellis Air Force Base have partnered to teach approximately 40 Stop the Bleed instructors to educate members of the community on crisis care.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and Nellis Air Force Base, have partnered to teach approximately 40 Stop the Bleed instructors to educate members of the community on crisis care.   

The purpose of Stop the Bleed is to build national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life threatening bleeding following everyday emergencies as well as man-made and natural disasters.

The course trains community members how to control bleeding until professional help arrives. Students focus on the mechanisms of the body and how bleeding can be drastically decreased via three methods of hemorrhage control: compression, tourniquet use and wound packing, said Cassie Trummel, UMC trauma outreach and injury prevention program coordinator.

“It’s important for Nellis, especially from the lessons that we learned on October 1, that anytime, anywhere, this may need to be done,” said 1st Lt. Megan Huntley, 99th Medical Operations Squadron pediatric nurse. “For us, when we’re out in the community, if anything like this happens ever again we will know what to do.”

People are hesitant to help because they are nervous or scared that they might make the situation worse, but just a small amount of aid provided can push a person toward surviving the event, said Trummel.

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

First Lt. Caitlin Totman, 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron registered nurse, demonstrates how to properly use a tourniquet at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 22, 2018. The course stresses the mechanisms of the body and how bleeding can be drastically decreased by focusing on the three main methods of hemorrhage control: compression, tourniquet use and wound packing.

“It’s important because we need people to know what to do before emergency medical services arrive, and people need to know how to help themselves or someone else,” said Trummel. “This class is different from other first aid courses because we deal specifically with life-threatening bleeding. We talk specifically about how to deal with hemorrhage control in order to save someone’s life.”

With this knowledge, officials at Nellis reached out to UMC to have instructors trained and began offering the course on base multiple times per month. Currently, between UMC and Nellis, 4,763 Airmen and civilians have completed the course, said 1st Lt. Caitlin Totman, 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron registered nurse.

 “We brought the equipment and trained the first two classes at Nellis to start the process, and it’s kept on from there,” said Trummel.

“It is a great way for us to give back to the community and help our country remain prepared, much like we do as Airmen,” said Totman.

The future plans of the program at Nellis are to obtain the training materials needed to increase efforts in the community, and create a Stop the Bleed council to create courses, recruit instructors and volunteers.

For more information, visit https://www.bleedingcontrol.org/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

Creech child care: Taking care of the Hunter family

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson A child gazes at an MQ-1 Predator during bring your child to work day April 27, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Creech recently received its own Family Child Care coordi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB June 29, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition – June 29, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lgke/ Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Ed...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
loadmaster3

USAFWS holds first Loadmaster advanced instructor course

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Master Sgt. William Freshley, 29th Weapons Squadron loadmaster, sits on a C-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft prior to a U.S. Air Force Weapons School Advanced Integration ...
 
Full Story »

 