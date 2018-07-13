The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

July 13, 2018
 

AFROTC detachment commander, instructor vacancies available for summer 2019

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

afpc-rotc
Air Force officials have announced 45 projected Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps detachment commander positions and 104 instructor vacancies available for summer 2019.

Line of the Air Force lieutenant colonels and majors selected for lieutenant colonel may apply for detachment commander positions. Officers eligible for instructor slots include first lieutenants, captains and majors in the Line of the Air Force competitive category.

Guard and Reserve officers are eligible to apply for both opportunities under the Voluntary Limited Period of Active Duty program. The application deadlines for detachment commanders and instructors are July 31 and Aug. 1, respectively.

Applicants must meet additional eligibility criteria for these career broadening leadership opportunities. Interested officers can search for eligibility and application procedures on myPers using keyword “AFROTC.” Guard and Reserve officers should use keyword “VLPAD.”

There are still 37 instructor vacancies remaining for this summer, which can be found on myPers under the “Hot Jobs” listing.

