Nellis Airmen take part in Summerlin July 4th parade

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 13, 2018 Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News digital edition! The 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander in late June, as Col. ...
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Col. Suzie Dietz, 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, stands in front of a flight of Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.,...
Courtesy photograph by Capt. Tanya Wren Editor’s note: The following story includes references to an actual sexual assault that some readers, especially those who are sexual assault survivors themselves, may find disturbing. ...
Published every other Friday, Nellis AFB Desert Lightning News is distributed on Nellis AFB, as well as locations throughout Las Vegas, NV
News and ad copy deadline is later than Monday, 4:30 p.m., the week of desired publication date. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.
The appearance of advertising in this publication, including inserts or supplements, does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, or Aerotech News and Review, Inc., of the products or services advertised.