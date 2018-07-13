The Bullseye – Nellis


DoD

July 13, 2018
 

Olmsted program offers cultural opportunities for active-duty officers

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Active-duty officers interested in developing language skills and regional cultural knowledge are encouraged to apply for the Department of Defense Olmsted Scholar Program.

The Olmsted Foundation offers outstanding young military officers the opportunity to become fluent in a foreign language, pursue graduate studies at an overseas university, and develop an understanding of foreign cultures.

According to the Olmsted website at http://www.olmstedfoundation.org, scholars interact daily with the local population and immerse themselves in the culture of their host country. They receive their normal pay and allowances and, if applicable, are normally accompanied by their families.

Historically, Olmsted scholars have benefited from this leadership development experience as they return to their primary military specialties and assume greater responsibilities as senior commanders and policy makers.

Applicants must be active-duty line officers with at least three years of commissioned service, but no more than 11 years of total active federal military service as of April 1, 2019. Application packages are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by Aug. 10, 2018, to begin language training (if required) in 2019.

For application information, visit myPers. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Olmsted.” For more information about Air Force awards, visit http://www.afpc.af.mil/Recognition/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Col. Alfred Flowers Jr., 99th Medical Group incoming commander, assumes command from Col. Cavan Craddock, 99th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 29, 2018. Flowers’ last command was for the 52nd Medical Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver)

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 13, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 13, 2018 Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News digital edition! The 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander in late June, as Col. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

99th MDG welcomes new commander

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Col. Suzie Dietz, 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, stands in front of a flight of Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
survivor-edit

Letter From a Survivor

Courtesy photograph by Capt. Tanya Wren Editor’s note: The following story includes references to an actual sexual assault that some readers, especially those who are sexual assault survivors themselves, may find disturbing. ...
 
Full Story »

 