Olmsted program offers cultural opportunities for active-duty officers

Active-duty officers interested in developing language skills and regional cultural knowledge are encouraged to apply for the Department of Defense Olmsted Scholar Program.

The Olmsted Foundation offers outstanding young military officers the opportunity to become fluent in a foreign language, pursue graduate studies at an overseas university, and develop an understanding of foreign cultures.

According to the Olmsted website at http://www.olmstedfoundation.org, scholars interact daily with the local population and immerse themselves in the culture of their host country. They receive their normal pay and allowances and, if applicable, are normally accompanied by their families.

Historically, Olmsted scholars have benefited from this leadership development experience as they return to their primary military specialties and assume greater responsibilities as senior commanders and policy makers.

Applicants must be active-duty line officers with at least three years of commissioned service, but no more than 11 years of total active federal military service as of April 1, 2019. Application packages are due to the Air Force Personnel Center by Aug. 10, 2018, to begin language training (if required) in 2019.

For application information, visit myPers. Select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Olmsted.” For more information about Air Force awards, visit http://www.afpc.af.mil/Recognition/.