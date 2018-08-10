20th SOS takes to skies for Red Flag 18-3

A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., flies over the Las Vegas strip, July 31, 2018. The 20th SOS is at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., participating in Red Flag 18-3.



Tech. Sgt. Jared Rogness, 20th Special Operations Squadron flight engineer, performs pre-flight checks at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2018. The 20th SOS is conducting combat search and rescue training exercises for Red Flag 18-3. The 20th SOS is based at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.



Airmen assigned to the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., perform pre-flight checks on a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2018. The CV-22 combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.



Tech. Sgt. Jared Rogness, a flight engineer with the 20th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., walks atop a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2018. The primary function of a CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.