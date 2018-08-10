The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

August 10, 2018
 

20th SOS takes to skies for Red Flag 18-3

SOS6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., flies over the Las Vegas strip, July 31, 2018. The 20th SOS is at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., participating in Red Flag 18-3.
 

SOS1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Tech. Sgt. Jared Rogness, 20th Special Operations Squadron flight engineer, performs pre-flight checks at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2018. The 20th SOS is conducting combat search and rescue training exercises for Red Flag 18-3. The 20th SOS is based at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.
 

SOS3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Airmen assigned to the 727th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., perform pre-flight checks on a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2018. The CV-22 combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.
 

SOS2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Tech. Sgt. Jared Rogness, a flight engineer with the 20th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., walks atop a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2018. The primary function of a CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Creech Airman earns Tuskegee Airmen honors

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Winners of the 2017 and 2018 Tuskegee Airmen Awards pose for group photos at the Military Diversity Luncheon in Las Vegas, Aug. 9, 2018. Master Sgt. Demetrius, 432nd Wing i...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

57th ATG welcomes new commander

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver A pilot assigned to the 57th Adversary Tactics Group proudly displays their unit patch during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 3, 2018. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

NATCF; eyes, ears of Red Flag 18-3 aircraft

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Air traffic controllers assigned to the 57th Operation Support Squadron guide various types of aircraft throughout the Nellis airways at the Nellis Air Traffic Control Facility....
 
Full Story »

 