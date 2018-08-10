U.S. Air Force service members stand for a group photo after receiving the Colombian Air Force Faith in the Cause Medal from the Commander of the Colombian air force, Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Faith in the Cause Medal recognizes their commitment to the mission of the Colombian air force.



