August 10, 2018
 

Colombian Air Force Faith in the Cause Medal

medal3

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

U.S. Air Force service members stand for a group photo after receiving the Colombian Air Force Faith in the Cause Medal from the Commander of the Colombian air force, Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Faith in the Cause Medal recognizes their commitment to the mission of the Colombian air force.
 

medal1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

The Commander of the Colombian air force, Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Roberto Vasquez, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) after presenting him with the Colombian Air Force Faith in the Cause Medal during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Faith in the Cause Medal recognizes their commitment to the mission of the Colombian air force.
 

medal2

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

The Commander of the Colombian air force, Gen. Carlos Eduardo Bueno Vargas, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Dennen with the Colombian Air Force Faith in the Cause Medal during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Faith in the Cause Medal recognizes their commitment to the mission of the Colombian air force.



 

