Colombian Air Force participates in Red Flag

A Colombian air force Kfir fighter jet pilot and crew chief conduct pre-flight inspections on the jet during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Colombian air force’s Kfir fighter jets were training alongside U.S. Forces during Red Flag 18-3 in realistic air-to-air combat training scenarios.



Colombian air force Kfir fighter jets fly in a formation during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 26, 2018. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise. Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to safely experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat like situations in a controlled environment.



Colombian air force Kfir fighter jet crew chiefs signal Kfir pilots prior to a flight during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Colombian air force took part in Red Flag, the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise, for the second time.



A Colombian Air Force Kfir fighter jet crew chief communicates with a pilot while a Kfir pilot prepares for flight during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Colombian Air Force’s Kfir fighter jets were training alongside U.S. Forces during Red Flag 18-3 in realistic air-to-air combat training scenarios.



Colombian air force Kfir fighter crew chiefs prepare the jet for a flight during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to safely experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat like situations in a controlled environment.