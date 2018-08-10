The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

August 10, 2018
 

Colombian Air Force participates in Red Flag

colombia2

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

A Colombian air force Kfir fighter jet pilot and crew chief conduct pre-flight inspections on the jet during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Colombian air force’s Kfir fighter jets were training alongside U.S. Forces during Red Flag 18-3 in realistic air-to-air combat training scenarios.
 

colombia5

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

colombia3

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

colombia1
Colombian air force Kfir fighter jets fly in a formation during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 26, 2018. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise. Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to safely experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat like situations in a controlled environment.
 

colombia6

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

Colombian air force Kfir fighter jet crew chiefs signal Kfir pilots prior to a flight during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Colombian air force took part in Red Flag, the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise, for the second time.
 

colombia7

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

A Colombian Air Force Kfir fighter jet crew chief communicates with a pilot while a Kfir pilot prepares for flight during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. The Colombian Air Force’s Kfir fighter jets were training alongside U.S. Forces during Red Flag 18-3 in realistic air-to-air combat training scenarios.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz

Colombian air force Kfir fighter crew chiefs prepare the jet for a flight during Red Flag 18-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2018. Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to safely experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat like situations in a controlled environment.



 

