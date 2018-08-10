The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

August 10, 2018
 

Nellis Airman showcases innovative idea

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee Darbasie Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee Darbasie

Maj. Gen. Pete Gersten, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander looks on as Senior Airman Joseph Fleischli, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-15 Eagle crew chief, explains his innovative idea to improve the delinking feeder component for the GAU-2 weapon system, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 3. With the help of AFWERX-Vegas, Fleischli was able to meet the general and present his side stripping feeder delinking mechanism idea. AFWERX provides an entry way through the partnership with entrepreneurs, inventors, academia and creative minds to present brilliant ideas to be recorded, evaluated and passed to the proper channels within the Air Force for consideration.

Senior Airman Joseph Fleischli, with the help of AFWERX-Vegas, presented an innovative idea to improve the delinking feeder component for the GAU-2 weapon system to Maj. Gen. Pete Gersten, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 3.

The GAU-2 weapon system is a belt-fed machine gun designed to provide a light-weight, high rate of fire armament package for use on helicopters.

Fleischli, an F-15 Eagle crew chief assigned to the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, submitted a proposal to improve the delinking feeder to AFWERX-Vegas earlier this year. 

The delinking feeder component strips ammunition from the belt, driving it into a gun housing assembly where it is chambered.
 
According to Fleischli, his proposal improves the gun’s feeding component and jamming problems, helping to reduce maintenance cost and downtime. 

“Airman Fleischli saw there was a better way to do business and he took it upon himself to manufacture and build an entire mechanical loading system that goes onto the [HH-60] minigun system,” said Gersten. “This sort of innovative culture is exactly what we’re trying to build here at Nellis and the Air Force is trying to build it through the AFWERX process.”

AFWERX provides an entry way through the partnership with entrepreneurs, inventors, academia and creative minds to present brilliant ideas to be recorded, evaluated and passed to the proper channels within the Air Force for consideration.

To learn more about how to showcase and register an idea go to http://afwerxdc.org/vegas-showcase/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Creech Airman earns Tuskegee Airmen honors

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Winners of the 2017 and 2018 Tuskegee Airmen Awards pose for group photos at the Military Diversity Luncheon in Las Vegas, Aug. 9, 2018. Master Sgt. Demetrius, 432nd Wing i...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

57th ATG welcomes new commander

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver A pilot assigned to the 57th Adversary Tactics Group proudly displays their unit patch during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 3, 2018. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

NATCF; eyes, ears of Red Flag 18-3 aircraft

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Air traffic controllers assigned to the 57th Operation Support Squadron guide various types of aircraft throughout the Nellis airways at the Nellis Air Traffic Control Facility....
 
Full Story »

 