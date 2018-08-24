The Bullseye – Nellis


422 TES, 757 AMXS test F-35 ammunition bulk loader

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Senior Airmen Brennan Rouse, Leilani Emelio and Staff Sgt. Riley Collins, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons loaders, attach an ammo belt to a crate of 25mm rounds, Aug. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This marked the first time an F-35A Lightning II from Nellis has conducted live fire training on the GAU-22/A weapons system. The test, performed by the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, served as a proof of concept to load, shoot and download the GAU-22 weapon system.

The 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron and the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., each recently reached milestones with the F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft program.

On Aug. 7 the 757 AMXS Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit validated bulk loader loading procedures for the aircraft’s GAU-22/A 25mm internal cannon, after which the 422 TES conducted the first-ever F-35 Lightning II gun-firing at Nellis AFB.

The loads and tests performed by the 757th AMXS and 422nd TES, served as a proof of concept to load, shoot and download the GAU-22 weapon system. Once the proof of concept is complete, operational combat air force units across the U.S. and allied military services will have the ability to deliver the F-35s lethality anytime, anywhere.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Senior Airmen Brennan Rouse and Leilani Emelio, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons loaders attach an ammo belt to an F-35 Lightning II Aug. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This marked the first time an F-35A Lightning II from Nellis has conducted live fire training on the GAU-22/A weapons system. The test, performed by the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, served as a proof of concept to load, shoot and download the GAU-22 weapon system.



 

