422 TES, 757 AMXS test F-35 ammunition bulk loader

The 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron and the 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., each recently reached milestones with the F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft program.

On Aug. 7 the 757 AMXS Bolt Aircraft Maintenance Unit validated bulk loader loading procedures for the aircraft’s GAU-22/A 25mm internal cannon, after which the 422 TES conducted the first-ever F-35 Lightning II gun-firing at Nellis AFB.

The loads and tests performed by the 757th AMXS and 422nd TES, served as a proof of concept to load, shoot and download the GAU-22 weapon system. Once the proof of concept is complete, operational combat air force units across the U.S. and allied military services will have the ability to deliver the F-35s lethality anytime, anywhere.

