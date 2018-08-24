Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – August 24, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and print publication serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – August 24, 2018



Desert Lightning News – August 24, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Dog lovers, UNITE! – is this not a great photo on our cover this week?? Man’s Best Friend can be an Airman’s best friend as well – click through to our photo feature on pages 10 and 11 to read more about Creech and Nellis’ first-ever joint K-9 Combat Training Exercise, and get a look at these dogs and their handlers in action. Also in this issue, we salute MSgt. Demetrius of the 432nd Wing at Creech, who recently received the 2017 Senior Master Sgt. Margaret Frances Barbour Award (page 3). This award is named after a Tuskegee Airman and is presented annually to remarkable Airmen who have dedicated themselves to being a mentor in their local and Air Force communities. Well Done! At Nellis AFB, we report on the opening of two lactation rooms on base, to meet the needs of our Airmen who are also nursing mothers (page 4). And please check out our Living…Happenings…Things to Do page (page 15) for events on base and an update on the 2018 Feds Feed Families campaign. All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

