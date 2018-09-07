Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – September 7, 2018



Desert Lightning News Digital Edition September 7, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have a full issue of news and features lined up for you this week. For those of you who have ever depended on a Tech Sergeant for guidance, assistance or resources to get your job done (that’s all of us, right?), you’ll enjoy this week’s front-page story. The USAF Warfare Center recently concluded its first Tech Sergeant Week/ Warrior Stripe Program, giving these hard-working Airmen the opportunity to engage in professional development and interact with other units outside their immediate specialty. Check out our article and learn about some of the insights gained during this valuable training (photos included in our center spread).

Another great story you’ll enjoy features the steady hand and sharp eye of Staff Sgt. Andrew Wilson, 757th AMXS Strike AMU F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet crew chief. Wilson recently earned the President’s Hundred tab after shooting a perfect score at the 2018 National Trophy Pistol Matches. This is no small feat – only four other Airmen on active duty wear the Tab. And as if that’s not impressive enough, consider this: Wilson had never shot firearms until he started precision pistol shooting in February 2016. Quite an accomplishment – Well Done! Achievement of a more personal nature is portrayed in a feature story on page 4, introducing you to Chaplain Matthew, an integral member of the Creech AFB community. You’ll be inspired by Matthew’s 25-year journey of service, using his experience as an infantryman, helicopter pilot, aircraft commander and test pilot to reach out to his fellow service members and minister to them with compassion and understanding.

And that’s just a taste of what we have prepared for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

