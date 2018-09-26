Nellis K-9 unit conducts live-fire training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Staff Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gives a command to Erik, his military working dog, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. The live-fire training allowed the military working dogs to work on their combat familiarization.
Military working dog handlers with the 99th Security Forces Squadron conducted a live-fire exercise Sept. 19, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
The exercise was done to focus on combat training readiness and familiarization for newer military working dogs.
Members transitioned from shooting the M4 carbine to the M9 pistol while maneuvering between targets while maintaining control over their military working dogs.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Staff. Sgt. Juan Hinojosa, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, fires a rifle at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. Each member maneuvered to different stations where they fired their rifle and pistol while maintaining control over their military working dogs.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Staff Sgt. Gabriel Cuevas, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, looks down the small arms range at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. The unit conducted live-fire training for combat training readiness.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Staff Sgt. Katie McDermott, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, sits with Pprada, her military working dog, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. McDermott and Pprada have been partners since November 2017.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Hugo, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, reacts to his handler’s commands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. The live-fire exercise focused on the unit’s combat training readiness.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Staff Sgt. Matthew Gluyas, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, fires an M4 carbine at a target at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. The M4 is now the standard issue firearm for most units in the U.S. military.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Staff Sgt. Katie McDermott, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, loads ammunition into a magazine at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 19, 2018. The training required the military working dog handlers to fire an M4 carbine and M9 pistol while moving through the course with their military working dog.