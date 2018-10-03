POW/MIA day commemorated at Nellis

The National Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition ceremony was held at 8 a.m., Sept. 21 in Freedom Park at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

National POW/MIA Day is observed on the third Friday of every September to remember service members who were captured during battle or who are still unaccounted for to this day.

“Today, we remember those men and women that gave more than our nation could ever ask for, as they fought for freedom while defending those unable to protect themselves,” said Col. Ronald Gilbert, 57th Wing vice commander and guest speaker for the ceremony. “We remember our Prisoners of war and our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines, that have yet to come home and are still missing in action.”

Five former POWs were honored during the ceremony: Richard Moyer, Mr. Vincent Shank, Dean Whitaker, Marvin Carter and Gene Ramos. In addition, the remains of six service members who were MIA: Army Pvt. Charles Kaniatobe, Navy Seaman First Class Robert Headington, Army Air Corps Staff Sgt. Karl Loesche, Army Sgt. Eugene McBride, Army Master Sgt. Charles McDaniel and Army Pfc. William Jones.

Currently, there are more than 82,000 service members missing from the wars throughout U.S. history including World War ll, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and other conflicts.

