407th AEG CC trains with EM

Tech. Sgt. Christopher McShan, 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management section chief, helps Col. Scott Gibson, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander, into a hazardous material suit during an immersion tour at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Sept. 12, 2018. The EM flight gave Gibson hands-on training to gain a better understanding of the unit and their mission capabilities. McShan is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. and is a native of Chicago, Ill.